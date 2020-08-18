Atlanta, Georgia , Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strong and determined women are smart and powerful forces, but even strong women have moments where they falter and need reassurance. In fact, before Dominique Quarles started her business, AlphaBabe Fitness, she’d focused on a fitness career as an instructor. Things changed when she gave birth to her daughter and found herself with postpartum depression and nowhere to turn.

She started an online forum and blog to connect with similar women, hoping to find support, but what happened only made her want to go further in helping other women. The more she looked around, she saw a need. Education and community for postpartum women was lacking. She knew by combining her knowledge of fitness and getting more training and certification, she could make a difference in the lives of women struggling.



Today, she is a Certified Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist and Pelvic Floor educator. Combining those certifications with her fitness instruction, she brings healthy holistic healing and corrective exercises to her clients through her business, AlphaBabe Fitness.

The ability to connect with others when you’re going through such a big change in your life is comforting. She brings knowledge, experience, and training to women who are learning to accept and love their new bodies after going through pregnancy and birth.

She says that women need to reconnect with their bodies, to rediscover themselves. Being bombarded by media images and messages telling women they should bounce back quickly, lose all the weight, and be emotionally in the same place as they were prior to birth sends false signals to women. In turn, they can get down on themselves, wondering why they don’t match up while comparing themselves to others.

It’s important that women learn how to do deep breathing, learn to understand the changes their bodies are going through, and accept that their bodies are unique to them after going through something as important as giving birth. It’s about seeing yourself and your body in a new light.

The connection she finds in helping other women reinforces what she set out to do. She felt alone and uncertain as she went through postpartum depression after giving birth, and the experience of offering women a place to find others who share or have shared their struggles drives her to want to see her brand internationally and make a difference.

With two children, she understands the overwhelm that can come along with running a business like everybody else, but she’s driven to succeed, and show her children that nothing will slow her down in reaching her goals, even if that means late nights and early mornings to get it all done.

AlphaBabe Fitness founder, Dominique Quarles, is ready to help women going through postpartum struggles, and if you’re reading this and recognize the need in yourself, be sure to reach out to her. She can help. Know that you’re not alone.

Thanks to trying to make a difference in her own life, creating and connecting with others as she went through the experience of postpartum depression, it led her to a business and further education, and a way to serve others as she grows her brand.

Where to find Dominique online:

Instagram: @alphababefitness

Website: alphababe-fitness.com

