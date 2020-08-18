Santa Clara, California, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluribus Networks, the leader in open networking and controllerless software-defined networking (SDN) automation, announced the immediate availability of release 6.0 (R6.0) of its Linux Netvisor ONE® network operating system (OS) and release 6.0 of the Pluribus UNUM™management and Insight Analytics platform, which enables Pluribus customers to build bigger, faster fabrics with more services and even simpler operations. In response to increasing customer demand for high-performance, highly scalable data center fabrics, Netvisor ONE 6.0 OS now supports multiple new spine and leaf/edge switches based on Broadcom’s Tomahawk® 2 and Trident 3 switch series. Netvisor ONE R6.0 also features multiple fabric service innovations built on top of the open-source Linux FRRouting (FRR) suite version 7.2.
Highlights of the Netvisor ONE R6.0 include:
Highlights of the UNUM Management Platform R6.0 include:
There are many other advanced features that have been delivered with Netvisor ONE R6.0 and the UNUM Management Platform R6.0. For more features and detail, visit the Pluribus blog on this topic.
“We expect bare metal switches to reach 38 percent of ports shipped in 2024, up from 21 percent in 2019,” said Devan Adams, Principal Analyst Cloud & DC Research at Omdia. “Bare metal switches are the fastest growing segment within the data center switch market and Broadcom-based platforms dominate this portion of the market; as customers continue to adopt open networking solutions at a rapid rate demand increases for open software like Pluribus’ Netvisor ONE OS which is deployable on Broadcom-based 25Gbe and 100GbE switches.”
“Our collaboration with Pluribus has been unwavering for more than 10 years,” said Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager, Core Switching Group, Broadcom. “It is fantastic to see Pluribus leveraging our high performance Tomahawk 2 and Trident 3 across multiple white box switches. We are pleased to continue the collaboration on our Trident 4 ASIC featuring NPL programmability and a high density of 100GbE and 400GbE interfaces.”
“As Dell Technologies continues to lead an open approach to networking, it is critical that companies like Pluribus develop technologies that support this strategy,” said Drew Schulke, vice president of Networking at Dell Technologies. “By bringing its offerings to multiple new Dell switches, and with the 6.0 release, our customers have greater choice to deploy a flexible, open networking approach to their infrastructure.”
“We continue to see growing traction in the data center segment for Pluribus Networks’ open, controllerless SDN fabric solution running on Broadcom-based switches,” said George Tchaparian, CEO at Edgecore Networks. “We are pleased to partner with Pluribus Networks and to continue our cadence of enabling new Edgecore platforms into the market.”
“Our relationship with Broadcom and the precise execution of the Pluribus engineering team has enabled us to consistently deliver on the promise of open networking while creating tremendous value with SDN-automated fabrics for single-site and multi-site data center environments,” said Kumar Srikantan CEO at Pluribus Networks. “With support for the Trident 3 and Tomahawk 2 platforms complete, we continue to collaborate with Broadcom to deliver further innovations supporting high performance data centers supporting AI/ML, distributed cloud, and 5G services.”
Pluribus Networks delivers an open, controllerless software-defined network fabric for modern data centers, multi-site data centers and distributed cloud edge environments. The Linux-based Netvisor® ONE operating system and the Adaptive Cloud Fabric™have been purpose built to deliver radically simplified networking along with white box economics by leveraging open networking hardware from Celestica, Dell Technologies, Edgecore and Champion ONE as well as Pluribus’ own Freedom™Series of switches. The Adaptive Cloud Fabric controllerless SDN architecture distributes state and intelligence throughout the network fabric and is optimized to deliver rich and highly secure per-tenant services across data center sites with low cost, simple operations and no single point of failure. Pluribus Networks is also embedded in industry-leading Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVi) and distributed cloud solutions that are being deployed in the networks of the world’s largest 4G and 5G mobile network operators. Pluribus Networks is a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s LF Edge organization and a member of State of the Edge. Visit www.pluribusnetworks.com to learn more. Deployed to more than 300 customers worldwide, including more than 75 tier one mobile network operators, Pluribus unifies and automates physical and virtual networking and fits into distributed and compact environments found in emerging edge compute deployments.
