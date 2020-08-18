Spyglass handlesets, levers, and deadbolts with SmartKey, are now available in a rich, bold, and dramatic matte black finish. Complementing any home, the flat texture and charcoal color comes with the additional peace of mind of a layer of antimicrobial product protection built into the coating.

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin® Hardware , a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB) announces the launch of the matte black finish featuring Microban® technology on seven products in the Spyglass Collection, the first products in the luxurious door hardware Prestige Series, to include the technology. Spyglass handlesets, levers, and deadbolts with SmartKey, are now available in a rich, bold, and dramatic matte black finish. Complementing any home, the flat texture and charcoal color comes with the additional peace of mind of a layer of antimicrobial product protection built into the coating.



“Families can rest easy knowing that their high-quality, meticulously-crafted door hardware also inhibits the growth of many types of common bacteria on its surface for a cleaner, fresher entry into their homes,” said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware. “During this time of increased awareness of the amount of bacteria on surfaces, we are thrilled to be able to add this technology for continuous, effective defense against bacterial growth for the life span of the matte black Spyglass hardware in their homes.”

On a typical unprotected doorknob or lock, stain and odor-causing bacteria can double in number every 20 minutes. Microban technology works continuously to keep Baldwin door hardware cleaner for longer, providing non-stop antimicrobial product protection. Users will also be happy to know that Microban will not wash off or wear away between routine cleanings or from daily use.

The Prestige Series also includes the innovative SmartKey Security® re-key technology, allowing users to re-key locks whenever needed, without replacing the entire lock. The flexibility to re-key locks any time you wish for convenience or security reasons increases safety, allows for one-key convenience, and simplifies home remodeling and hardware updates.

The Spyglass products available in matte black finish with Microban technology include exterior handlesets, passage, privacy, dummy, and entry levers, and deadbolts. Products will be available at homedepot.com, lowes.com, Wayfair, Build, and Amazon.

For more information about Baldwin door hardware, please visit baldwinhardware.com

