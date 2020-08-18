Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The novel coronavirus has had an overwhelming impact on many people and the economy almost collapsed during the first three months of its emergence. Lost jobs, closed businesses, and lockdown of families in their homes not only the U.S but also a big number of countries in the world. Almost all industries experienced an unprecedented recession. Luckily, however, with the reopening of the economy, schools, the transport sector, and other crucial sectors are now helping the economy to make significant strides.





But it seems everything is getting back to normalcy and people are now hopeful that they will reconnect their lost opportunities once again. Nevertheless, nobody will easily forget the sweltering heat of the COVID-19. But most importantly, the role of philanthropy during this period cannot be underestimated and Don Forman Nissan, a resilient supporter of the community initiatives has been there to help communities pull through this pandemic.





The charity work started many years ago by Don Forman Nissan couldn't shut down the same way many businesses closed shop. Besides being an accomplished businessman in the automotive industry, Don Form will be remembered as a God-given person who stood with the masses at the time when they needed help the most. Perhaps what the dealership has done since when the first case of coronavirus was reported is a clear reminder of what the businessmen did during the September 11 attack in which it provided material, financial and moral support to the affected families.





When Don Forman realized that being in business is not all about making supernormal profits, he transformed his venture from a pro-profit focused to a more socially responsible company that would see many poor people restore their hopes. Consequently, his philanthropic nature has won him accolades across the world as a dealer with a strong sense of care for humanity. The results of his community support programs have been amazing---that while the automotive industry and the players have received the better part of the heat due to the pandemic, Don Forman Nissan dealership has seen significant growth in terms of sales in the past few months despite that similar enterprises have witnessed their revenues go south. With a dedicated team of staff ready to provide unconditional help Don Forman has managed to provide people with emotional support aside from helping them to refocus their finances.

Don Forman United Nissan is perhaps one enterprise that never tires to give back to the community through its city-wide community charity work. But could these charity gestures have negatively impacted its business aspect? Despite that the dealership has faced equal challenges during the pandemic, it has not shunned offering financial support to students, the less fortunate so they can live comfortably. Many people, especially the struggling dealership are still marveled by the resilience with which Don Forman has overcome the twin challenges---the coronavirus pandemic and the support to the community. The company continues to record positive growth and marketing experts say the sales are likely to surge even more in the months ahead following the reopening of the economy.



Don Forman Automotive knows how challenging it is for many families in the wake of the virus and as such, he's going out of his way to empower the population across Las Vegas. You can support his philanthropic work by selecting from a range of new and pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. With the reality that coronavirus has swept away all the hard-earned savings, Don Forman Nissan is now looking forward to helping people own cars on drive-out deals and all-time high discounts through extremely low MSRP. Be a part of the solution to coronavirus-related challenges by supporting Don Forman Automotive through buying a car from one of its stores in Las Vegas and beyond.