New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Lighting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Halogen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$18.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Xenon segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Automotive Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
LED Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR
In the global LED segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Lighting Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Lighting Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Lighting Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Halogen (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Halogen (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Halogen (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Xenon (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Xenon (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Xenon (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: LED (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: LED (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: LED (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Passenger Car (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Passenger Car (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Passenger Car (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: Automotive Lighting Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 23: United States Automotive Lighting Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Automotive Lighting Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Automotive Lighting Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Automotive Lighting Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 29: Automotive Lighting Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Canadian Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Canadian Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Automotive Lighting Historic Market Review
by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Automotive Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 35: Automotive Lighting Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Automotive Lighting Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Market for Automotive Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Automotive Lighting Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Automotive Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 41: Chinese Automotive Lighting Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Lighting Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Automotive Lighting Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Automotive Lighting Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Automotive Lighting Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Automotive Lighting Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Automotive Lighting Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Automotive Lighting Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Automotive Lighting Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 51: Automotive Lighting Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 52: European Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 53: Automotive Lighting Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: French Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Automotive Lighting Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Automotive Lighting Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Automotive Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: German Automotive Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Lighting Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: German Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Automotive Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 68: Italian Automotive Lighting Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 69: Automotive Lighting Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Automotive Lighting Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Automotive Lighting Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 74: Automotive Lighting Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Automotive Lighting Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Automotive Lighting Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Automotive Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Automotive Lighting Market Analysis in Spain in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 80: Automotive Lighting Market in Spain: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Spanish Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Spanish Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Automotive Lighting Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Automotive Lighting Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Automotive Lighting Market in US$ Million in Russia
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 86: Russian Automotive Lighting Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Automotive Lighting Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Automotive Lighting Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 92: Rest of Europe Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 93: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Automotive Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 95: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Automotive Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Automotive Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Australian Automotive Lighting Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Lighting Market in Australia: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Automotive Lighting Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Automotive Lighting Market Analysis in India in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Lighting Market in India: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Indian Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Indian Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Automotive Lighting Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Automotive Lighting Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Automotive Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 120: Automotive Lighting Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Automotive Lighting Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 123: Automotive Lighting Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for
Automotive Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology:
2020-2027
Table 125: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Lighting:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Lighting Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Automotive Lighting Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 131: Automotive Lighting Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Automotive Lighting Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 134: Latin American Automotive Lighting Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 135: Automotive Lighting Market in Latin America :
Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Automotive Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Automotive Lighting Market by
Vehicle: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Automotive Lighting Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 140: Argentinean Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 141: Automotive Lighting Market in Argentina: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 143: Automotive Lighting Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Brazilian Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Automotive Lighting Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Automotive Lighting Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Automotive Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Mexican Automotive Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 152: Automotive Lighting Market in Mexico: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Automotive Lighting Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Automotive Lighting Market in US$ Million in Rest of
Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 158: Rest of Latin America Automotive Lighting Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automotive Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Automotive Lighting Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Automotive Lighting Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Automotive Lighting Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 167: Automotive Lighting Market in the Middle East:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Automotive Lighting Historic Market
by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Lighting Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automotive
Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 173: Automotive Lighting Market in Iran in US$ Million by
Technology: 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Automotive Lighting Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Market for Automotive Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Automotive Lighting Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Automotive Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Automotive Lighting Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 179: Israeli Automotive Lighting Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 180: Automotive Lighting Market in Israel: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Israeli Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 182: Automotive Lighting Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 185: Saudi Arabian Automotive Lighting Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 186: Automotive Lighting Market in Saudi Arabia:
Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Automotive Lighting Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Lighting Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Automotive Lighting Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Automotive Lighting Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automotive Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Lighting Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Automotive Lighting Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Automotive Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 195: Automotive Lighting Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Rest of Middle East Automotive Lighting Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East:
A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Automotive Lighting Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Automotive Lighting Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Automotive Lighting Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: Automotive Lighting Market in US$ Million in Africa
by Technology: 2020-2027
Table 203: African Automotive Lighting Market Retrospective
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019
Table 204: African Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Automotive Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Automotive Lighting Market in Africa by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Automotive Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895832/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: