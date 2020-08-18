New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR
The Automotive Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.
Heavy Trucks Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR
In the global Heavy Trucks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Automotive Fabric: An Insight
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automotive Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year
2019E
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles:
A Major Growth Driver
Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for
the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by
Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for
Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market
Growth
Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018
Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select
Countries
Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in
Automotive Fabric Market
Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics
market
Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission
Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for
Lightweight Fabrics
Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments
Product Overview
Automotive Fabric: An Introduction
Automotive Fabric by Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automotive Fabrics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automotive Fabrics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicles (Vehicle) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Heavy Trucks (Vehicle) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Buses & Coaches (Vehicle) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Floor Covering (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Floor Covering (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Floor Covering (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Upholstery (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Upholstery (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Upholstery (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Pre-assembled Interior Components (Application)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Pre-assembled Interior Components (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 24: Pre-assembled Interior Components (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Tires (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Tires (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Tires (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Safety-Belts (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Safety-Belts (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Safety-Belts (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Airbags (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Airbags (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Airbags (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Automotive Fabric Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Automotive Fabrics Market in the United States by
Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Automotive Fabrics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Automotive Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: Automotive Fabrics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian Automotive Fabrics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Automotive Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Automotive Fabrics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Automotive Fabrics Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Automotive Fabrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Automotive Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Automotive Fabrics Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Automotive Fabrics in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Automotive Fabrics Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Automotive Fabric Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Automotive Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Automotive Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Automotive Fabrics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 65: Automotive Fabrics Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Automotive Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: Automotive Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Automotive Fabrics Market in France by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 71: French Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: Automotive Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Automotive Fabrics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Automotive Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Automotive Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Automotive Fabrics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Automotive Fabrics Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Automotive Fabrics in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Automotive Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Automotive Fabrics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Automotive Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Automotive Fabrics Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 93: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: Automotive Fabrics Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: Spanish Automotive Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Automotive Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Automotive Fabrics Market in Russia by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Automotive Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Automotive Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 107: Automotive Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 110: Automotive Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Automotive Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Automotive Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Vehicle: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Automotive Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Automotive Fabrics Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Automotive Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Automotive Fabrics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 126: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Review by
Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 129: Automotive Fabrics Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Indian Automotive Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Automotive Fabrics Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Automotive Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 135: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Automotive Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automotive Fabrics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Automotive Fabrics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Automotive Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automotive Fabrics Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 144: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Automotive Fabrics Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Automotive Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Automotive Fabrics Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Automotive Fabrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Automotive Fabrics Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Automotive Fabrics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Automotive Fabrics Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 155: Automotive Fabrics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Automotive Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Automotive Fabrics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Automotive Fabrics Market in Brazil by Vehicle:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis
by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Automotive Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Automotive Fabrics Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Automotive Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Automotive Fabrics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 171: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fabrics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Automotive Fabrics Market in Rest of Latin America
by Vehicle: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fabrics Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Automotive Fabrics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Automotive Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 179: Automotive Fabrics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Automotive Fabrics Historic Market
by Vehicle in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: Automotive Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 185: Automotive Fabrics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Automotive Fabrics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Automotive Fabrics Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Automotive Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Automotive Fabrics Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 192: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020-2027
Table 194: Automotive Fabrics Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Vehicle: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Automotive Fabrics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 197: Automotive Fabrics Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Automotive Fabrics Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fabrics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Automotive Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fabrics Market by Vehicle:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Automotive Fabrics in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Automotive Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Automotive Fabrics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fabrics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 207: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Automotive Fabrics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Automotive Fabrics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Automotive Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Vehicle for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fabrics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market Share
Breakdown by Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Automotive Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Automotive Fabrics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 216: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Automotive Fabrics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Automotive Fabrics Market in Africa by Vehicle:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by
Vehicle: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Automotive Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Automotive Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Automotive Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
