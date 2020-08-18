New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Fabrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895830/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.1% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.8% CAGR



The Automotive Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.3% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.8% CAGR.



Heavy Trucks Segment to Record 1.5% CAGR



In the global Heavy Trucks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 294-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Acme Mills

Adient PLC

BMD Private Limited

Borgers SE & Co. KGaA

Chori Co., Ltd.

Cmi Enterprises Inc.

Grupo Antolin-Irausa SA

Heathcoat Fabrics Limited

Lear Corporation

Martur Automotive Seating Systems

Moriden America Inc.

Sage Automotive Interiors, Inc.

Seiren Co., Ltd.

SRF Ltd.

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Takata Corporation

Tb Kawashima Co., Ltd.

Tenowo GmbH

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

Trevira GmbH

Uniroyal Engineered Products LLC.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Automotive Fabric: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automotive Fabric Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Automotive Coated Fabrics Market: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year

2019E

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles:

A Major Growth Driver

Global Automobile Production: Breakdown in Million of Units for

the Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Light Weight Vehicle Production: Breakdown in Units by

Region for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Rising Safety Measures in Automotive Industry Drives Demand for

Seat Belts and Airbags, Resulting in Automotive Fabric Market

Growth

Traffic-Related Deaths in the US for the Years 2010 through 2018

Global Average Road Fatalities per 100,000 People for Select

Countries

Global Seat Belts Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Airbags to Emerge as the Fastest Growing End-Use Application in

Automotive Fabric Market

Global Automotive Airbag Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Floor Coverings Account for Major Share in Automotive Fabrics

market

Automotive Flooring Market in the US: Revenues in US$ Million

for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Need for Weight Reduction Amidst Stringent CO2 Emission

Regulations in Automotive Industry Propels Demand for

Lightweight Fabrics

Automotive Fabric: Innovations and Technological Developments

Product Overview

Automotive Fabric: An Introduction

Automotive Fabric by Applications



