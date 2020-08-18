﻿The Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries' auction of new aquaculture licences closed today.

At the auction, SalMar bought a total capacity of 8,057 tonnes MAB (maximum allowed biomass) for a total of NOK 1,760 million. 4,263 tonnes of the acquired capacity is in production area 6-7, with a total consideration of NOK 1,002 million. The remaining volume, 3,794 tonnes, is distributed between the production areas 11 to 13, with a total consideration of NOK 758 million.

Further information will given at the Q2 2020 quarterly presentation 27th of August 2020.

