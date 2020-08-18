DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath , a leading edge-computing platform provider, has been named the #1 best tech startup in Dallas and one of the top five tech startups in the whole state of Texas for 2021 by The Tech Tribune . StackPath received these same honors for 2018, 2019 and 2020.



The Tech Tribune award is based on several factors, including revenue potential, market traction, competitive differentiation and funding. As announced in March , StackPath has raised $396M in total funding to date.

“We've selected StackPath as the #1 best tech startup in Dallas and as a top 5 tech startup in Texas for all four years since our inception, and for good reason,” said Rafael Melvin, The Tech Tribune Editor-In-Chief. “The StackPath team has shown a strong and consistent brand, demonstrating quantifiable growth year over year. Their product offerings remain top tier in a highly competitive industry, city and state. They also continue to retain extremely active, responsive and nimble leadership. Their success is even more impressive considering they only launched in late 2016, granting us the pleasure of many more years in which we expect to recognize their excellence."

While buzz around edge computing has grown rapidly, actual solutions have been slower to materialize. StackPath is the only provider to offer a full complement of compute products at edge locations, including virtual machines (VMs), containers and serverless as well as leading edge services such as a content delivery network (CDN) and web application firewall (WAF). StackPath edge compute can connect to end users up to 2.6x faster than competing cloud compute provided by public core cloud providers.

“Edge compute and edge applications are creating all new advantages for Internet-centric workloads,” said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. “We are proud to be building this world-changing technology in Dallas, in Texas and grateful to be recognized for this award for a fourth consecutive year.”

About StackPath

StackPath is the world’s only platform providing full compute and services at the cloud’s edge. StackPath offers a full suite of core computing resources – including Virtual Machines, Containers and Serverless Scripting – and advanced edge delivery and security services. Strategically located inside some of the most densely populated areas on earth, StackPath’s edge locations provide compute, delivery and security resources in close proximity to end users; all connected by a secure private network backbone. StackPath is trusted by customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups that want to develop, distribute, protect and accelerate their cloud workloads in ways not possible with central cloud services. StackPath is headquartered in Dallas and has locations across the U.S. and around the world.