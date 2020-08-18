New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automobile Air Conditioning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895826/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Automobile Air Conditioning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Automobile Air Conditioning Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Automobile Air Conditioning Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Automobile Air Conditioning Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic
Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Semi-Automatic AC (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Semi-Automatic AC (Technology) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Semi-Automatic AC (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Automatic AC (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Automatic AC (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Automatic AC (Technology) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
