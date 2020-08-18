New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automobile Air Conditioning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895826/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$20.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Automobile Air Conditioning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Heavy Commercial Vehicle Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR



In the global Heavy Commercial Vehicle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 276-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Aptiv PLC

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Denso Corporation

Eberspacher Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Hanon Systems

Keihin Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Sanden Holdings Corporation

Trans/Air Manufacturing Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automobile Air Conditioning Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Automobile Air Conditioning Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Automobile Air Conditioning Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Passenger Cars (Vehicle Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 9: Light Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Heavy Commercial Vehicle (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Semi-Automatic AC (Technology) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Semi-Automatic AC (Technology) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Semi-Automatic AC (Technology) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Automatic AC (Technology) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Automatic AC (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Automatic AC (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the United

States by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 21: United States Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 23: United States Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Canadian Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 27: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 28: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Analysis in Canada

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 29: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 30: Canadian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Automobile Air Conditioning:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: Japanese Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automobile

Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 35: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Automobile Air Conditioning Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Chinese Automobile Air Conditioning Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 41: Chinese Automobile Air Conditioning Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 42: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Automobile Air Conditioning Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Automobile Air Conditioning Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 44: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: European Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: European Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 47: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Europe in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: European Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



FRANCE

Table 52: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in France by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: French Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: French Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: French Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: French Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 58: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: German Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 60: German Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: German Automobile Air Conditioning Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 62: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Germany:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: German Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 64: Italian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 65: Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market Analysis

in Italy in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Italian Automobile Air Conditioning Market by Vehicle

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 68: Italian Automobile Air Conditioning Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 69: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Automobile Air

Conditioning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: United Kingdom Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automobile Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 74: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Spanish Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 78: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 79: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Analysis in Spain

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 80: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Spain: Historic

Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Spanish Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Russia by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 84: Russian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million in

Russia by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 86: Russian Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 89: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 90: Rest of Europe Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 93: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 95: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Asia-Pacific by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Australian Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 105: Australian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Australian Automobile Air Conditioning Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Australia:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 109: Indian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 110: Indian Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Review by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 111: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 112: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Analysis in India

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 113: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Indian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: South Korean Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 118: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 120: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Automobile Air

Conditioning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Automobile Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 125: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 128: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Latin American Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 130: Latin American Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Automobile Air Conditioning Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 134: Latin American Automobile Air Conditioning

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 135: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Latin America

: Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2020-2027



Table 137: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Argentinean Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Argentinean Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 140: Argentinean Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



BRAZIL

Table 142: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Brazil by

Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Brazilian Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Brazilian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Brazilian Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 148: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Mexican Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Mexican Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Mexican Automobile Air Conditioning Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 152: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Mexico:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of Latin

America by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 156: Rest of Latin America Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million in

Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 158: Rest of Latin America Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 161: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the Middle

East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: The Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: The Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: The Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning Historic

Market by Vehicle Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 165: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the Middle

East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2012,2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the Middle

East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 168: The Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Automobile Air Conditioning:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 171: Iranian Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Automobile

Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Iran in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020-2027



Table 176: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Israel in US$

Million by Vehicle Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 177: Israeli Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Israeli Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 179: Israeli Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 180: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Israel:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Automobile Air Conditioning Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Saudi Arabian Automobile Air Conditioning Market by

Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 184: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 185: Saudi Arabian Automobile Air Conditioning

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 186: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Saudi Arabia:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: United Arab Emirates Automobile Air Conditioning

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2012-2019



Table 189: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in the United

Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Automobile Air Conditioning

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology:

2012-2019



Table 192: Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Vehicle Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Rest of Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2012-2019



Table 195: Rest of Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Rest of Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 197: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Rest of Middle

East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Automobile Air Conditioning

Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 199: African Automobile Air Conditioning Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in Africa by

Vehicle Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 201: African Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Automobile Air Conditioning Market in US$ Million in

Africa by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 203: African Automobile Air Conditioning Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 204: African Automobile Air Conditioning Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

