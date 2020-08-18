New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896044/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cooking Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Storage & Handling Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR
The Food Service Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Warewashing Equipment Segment to Record 4.9% CAGR
In the global Warewashing Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896044/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Food Service Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Food Service Equipment Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Food Service Equipment Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Food Service Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cooking Equipment (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cooking Equipment (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cooking Equipment (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Storage & Handling Equipment (Product) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Storage & Handling Equipment (Product) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Storage & Handling Equipment (Product) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Warewashing Equipment (Product) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Warewashing Equipment (Product) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Warewashing Equipment (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment (Product) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment (Product)
Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 15: Food & Beverage Preparation Equipment (Product)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Serving Equipment (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Serving Equipment (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Serving Equipment (Product) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Food Service Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Food Service Equipment Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Food Service Equipment Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Food Service Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Food Service Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Food Service Equipment Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Food Service Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Food Service Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Food Service Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Food Service Equipment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Food Service Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Food Service Equipment Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Food Service Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Food Service Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 35: Food Service Equipment Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Food Service Equipment Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Food Service Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Food Service Equipment Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Food Service Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Food Service Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Food Service Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Food Service Equipment Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Food Service Equipment:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Food Service Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Food Service Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Food Service Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Food Service Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Food Service Equipment Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Food Service Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Food Service Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 56: Food Service Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Food Service Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Food Service Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Food Service Equipment Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Food Service Equipment Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Food Service Equipment Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Food Service Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Food Service Equipment Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Food Service
Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Food Service Equipment Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Food Service Equipment Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Food Service Equipment Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Food Service Equipment Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Food Service Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Food Service Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Food Service Equipment Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Food Service Equipment Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 83: Food Service Equipment Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Food Service Equipment Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Food Service Equipment Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Food Service Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Food Service Equipment Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Food Service Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Food Service Equipment Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 92: Food Service Equipment Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Food Service Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Food Service Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 95: Food Service Equipment Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Food Service Equipment Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Food Service Equipment Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Food Service Equipment Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Food Service Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Food Service Equipment Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Food Service Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 104: Food Service Equipment Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Food Service Equipment Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Food Service Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Food Service Equipment Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Food Service Equipment Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Food Service Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Food Service Equipment Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Food Service Equipment Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Food Service Equipment Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Food Service Equipment Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Food Service Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Food Service Equipment Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Food Service Equipment Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896044/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: