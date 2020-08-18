New AI-powered feature optimizes send times for improved open rates, further strengthening ClearSlide’s email management
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ClearSlide unified sales enablement platform announces enhanced email functionality to streamline outreach and help connect with prospects and customers. ClearSlide® equips sellers with the tools they need to maximize productivity and understand buyer interactions so they can focus on nurturing relationships and accelerating deals.
“Grabbing the attention of prospects while maintaining engagement with your customers can be a major challenge for sellers. Crafting emails with relevant content is time-consuming. Information from standard email services provides little clarity into buyer intent. And emails can too easily get trapped in filters or buried in an inbox,” says Sergey Medved, Sr. Director of Product, ClearSlide. “ClearSlide makes sending high-quality emails seamless while improving the chances that vital communications will land with your audience. Combining the power of email with deep analytics, ClearSlide empowers sales and marketing teams to make informed decisions and move deals along.”
New Best Time feature strengthens ClearSlide’s robust AI-powered Email Tools
Additional email management capabilities also include:
ClearSlide offers integrations with popular business apps including Salesforce, Gong.io, Google, Outlook, Box, Dropbox, Slack, Chorus, ExecVision, and Microsoft Dynamics. To learn more about ClearSlide and to start a free trial, visit www.clearslide.com.
About ClearSlide
ClearSlide is a unified sales enablement platform that delivers buyer engagement analytics, content management, and communication tools to inform every stage of the sales process. Chosen by industry leading brands including Starwood Hotels and Resorts, Yelp, GoDaddy, and the Sacramento Kings, ClearSlide helps sales teams create truly amazing customer experiences and make every interaction count – whether it's in person, on the phone, or through email. Powered by artificial intelligence, ClearSlide makes it seamless to discover and communicate the best content and gain critical insights into how customers engage. ClearSlide is a division of Corel. For more information, please visit www.clearslide.com.
