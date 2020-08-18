New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Media Asset Management (MAM) Solutions Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952990/?utm_source=GNW

74 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 26% during the forecast period. Our reports on media asset management (MAM) solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based MAM solutions and rising need to comply with asset management standards. In addition, gradual shift from on-premises to cloud-based MAM solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The media asset management (MAM) solutions market analysis includes deployment segment and geographic landscapes



The media asset management (MAM) solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies increased use of MAM solutions across retail, media, and entertainment industries as one of the prime reasons driving the media asset management (MAM) solutions market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our media asset management (MAM) solutions market covers the following areas:

• Media asset management (MAM) solutions market sizing

• Media asset management (MAM) solutions market forecast

• Media asset management (MAM) solutions market industry analysis





