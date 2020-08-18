RESTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added Dell Technologies’ Data Protection Portfolio to the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Tools Special Item Number (SIN) 132-44 on Carahsoft’s GSA IT Schedule 70.
The CDM Tools SIN supports the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) CDM Program to provide a consistent set of continuous diagnostic and mitigation tools for Federal, state, local, regional and tribal governments. Through the SIN, agencies have one centralized location to access pre-vetted CDM offerings.
“Dell Technologies is dedicated to protecting and securing the Federal government’s data wherever it resides, whether in the cloud, in a data center, or a hybrid environment,” said Jon Haveles, Director, Federal Sales Data Protection Solutions at Dell Technologies. “We are proud to make our comprehensive Data Protection Portfolio available through Carahsoft’s CDM Tools SIN to Federal, State and Local agencies in need of greater visibility, security, and backup and recovery capabilities for the information that enables their missions and drives new initiatives.”
Dell’s Data Protection Portfolio specifically supports CDM requirements for data protection management, including enabling data discovery and classification, data protection, data loss prevention, data breach and spillage mitigation, and information rights management capabilities. The portfolio consists of the following products:
These solutions now complement previous offerings available through Dell and its strategically aligned businesses on the CDM Approved Products List, including the Dell EMC Data Protection Suite and additional products from RSA Security and VMware.
“We are thrilled to expand Dell’s suite of solutions available through our CDM SIN to include the Data Protection Portfolio,” said Maryam Emdadi, Vice President of the Dell Team at Carahsoft. “The nine solutions available under this portfolio are optimized to meet the government’s data protection requirements and ensure the resiliency of citizen and mission data across on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments. Our team looks forward to working with Dell, the CDM program and our reseller partners to strengthen agencies’ security postures and prevent disruptions to their critical work.”
Dell’s Data Protection Portfolio is available through Carahsoft’s CDM Tools SIN 132-44 on GSA Schedule 70 GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Dell Technologies team at Carahsoft at (866) 335-5240 or DellGroup@carahsoft.com.
