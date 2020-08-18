New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mobility Assistance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Assistive Furniture segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$959.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 3: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Mobility Assistance (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mobility Assistance (Segment) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Mobility Assistance (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Assistive Furniture (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Assistive Furniture (Segment) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Assistive Furniture (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products (Segment)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products (Segment)
Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 12: Bathroom Safety & Assistance Products (Segment)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Communication Aids (Segment) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Communication Aids (Segment) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Communication Aids (Segment) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Segments (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Hospitals & Nursing Homes (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 20: Hospitals & Nursing Homes (End-Use) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019
Table 21: Hospitals & Nursing Homes (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Assisted Living Facilities (End-Use) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Assisted Living Facilities (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Assisted Living Facilities (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Home Care (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Home Care (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Home Care (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 31: United States Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 32: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Historic
Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2012-2019
Table 33: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020
to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Disabled
and Elderly Assistive Technology in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 53: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment:
2020-2027
Table 56: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 59: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for
2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Disabled and Elderly
Assistive Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020-2027
Table 86: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 88: Rest of Europe Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million
by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: Rest of Europe Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment:
2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 94: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 97: Rest of World Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million:
2012-2019
Table 99: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Rest of World Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market in
Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of World Disabled and Elderly Assistive
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895820/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: