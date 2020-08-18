New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Pipes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896033/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High-Density Polyethylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 2.8% CAGR and reach US$512.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyamides segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.9% CAGR



The Flexible Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$228.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.



Polyvinylidene Fluoride Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR



In the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$128.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$147.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$155.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

ContiTech AG

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies, Inc.

GE Oil & Gas

Magma Global Limited

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Pipelife Nederland B.V.

Prysmian Group

Shawcor Ltd.

TechnipFMC PLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896033/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Flexible Pipe Market to Witness Moderate Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Flexible Pipe Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Oil Reserve Discoveries to Bolster Demand for Flexible Pipe

Market

Total Reserves in the US, Both Proven and Changes for the Years

2017-2018

Introduction of Innovative and Technologically Advanced Process

for Drilling to Support Market Growth of Flexible Pipes

Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes Due to Increasing

Need for Application in Oil & Gas Industry to Bolster Flexible

Pipes Market Prospects

Increase in Deepwater Exploration to Support Market Demand

Global Liquids Output: Production in Million b/d

Increasing demand for Oil & Gas Brighten-up Market Prospects of

Flexible Pipes

Supply and Demand of Oil (in Million Barrels a day) for OECD

Countries: 2017-2020

Global Oil Production in Thousand Barrels per Day: 1998-2018

Increasing Demand for Non-corrosive Pipes Bolster Flexible

Pipes Market Growth

Drop in Crude Oil Prices to Challenge Market Growth of Flexible

Pipes Market

Increase in Horizontal Wells Exploration Drives Market Demand

for Flexible Pipes

Technological Advancements in Oil Drilling to Bolster Market

Growth

Stringent Regulations Governing the Oil & Gas Sector to Slow

Down Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Flexible Pipes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Flexible Pipes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Flexible Pipes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: High-Density Polyethylene (Raw Material) World Market

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: High-Density Polyethylene (Raw Material) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: High-Density Polyethylene (Raw Material) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Polyamides (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Polyamides (Raw Material) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Polyamides (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Offshore (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Offshore (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Offshore (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Onshore (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through

2027



Table 20: Onshore (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Onshore (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flexible Pipe Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Flexible Pipes Market in the United States by Raw

Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 24: United States Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown

by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Flexible Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Flexible Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 27: Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Flexible Pipes Historic Market Review by Raw

Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Flexible Pipes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Flexible Pipes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Flexible Pipes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Flexible Pipes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Flexible Pipes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Flexible Pipes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Flexible Pipes Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Flexible Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Flexible Pipes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Flexible Pipes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Flexible Pipes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Flexible Pipe Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Flexible Pipes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Flexible Pipes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: European Flexible Pipes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 50: Flexible Pipes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: European Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Flexible Pipes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 53: Flexible Pipes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Flexible Pipes Market in France by Raw Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 56: French Flexible Pipes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Flexible Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Flexible Pipes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Flexible Pipes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Flexible Pipes Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Flexible Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Flexible Pipes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Flexible Pipes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Flexible Pipes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Flexible Pipes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Flexible Pipes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Flexible Pipes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis

by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Flexible Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Flexible Pipes Market in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Flexible Pipes Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Spanish Flexible Pipes Historic Market Review by Raw

Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 81: Flexible Pipes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 82: Spanish Flexible Pipes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Flexible Pipes Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 84: Spanish Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Flexible Pipes Market in Russia by Raw Material:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 87: Russian Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Russian Flexible Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Flexible Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 90: Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 92: Flexible Pipes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown

by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 95: Flexible Pipes Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 98: Flexible Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Flexible Pipes Market in Asia-Pacific by Raw

Material: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Flexible Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Flexible Pipes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Australian Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 108: Australian Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Flexible Pipes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Australian Flexible Pipes Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 112: Indian Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 113: Indian Flexible Pipes Historic Market Review by Raw

Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 114: Flexible Pipes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Indian Flexible Pipes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Flexible Pipes Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 117: Indian Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Flexible Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: South Korean Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 120: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Flexible Pipes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: South Korean Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Flexible Pipes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Flexible Pipes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Market Share

Analysis by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Flexible Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Flexible Pipes Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Flexible Pipes Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Flexible Pipes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 131: Flexible Pipes Market in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Latin American Flexible Pipes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Latin American Flexible Pipes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 135: Latin American Flexible Pipes Market by Raw

Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Latin American Demand for Flexible Pipes in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Flexible Pipes Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 140: Flexible Pipes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand

by Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Argentinean Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Argentinean Flexible Pipes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 143: Flexible Pipes Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Argentinean Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 145: Flexible Pipes Market in Brazil by Raw Material:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Brazilian Flexible Pipes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 147: Brazilian Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Flexible Pipes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Brazilian Flexible Pipes Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Brazilian Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 151: Flexible Pipes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Mexican Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 153: Mexican Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Flexible Pipes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Mexican Flexible Pipes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Flexible Pipes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020

to 2027



Table 158: Flexible Pipes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Raw Material: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Rest of Latin America Flexible Pipes Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Rest of Latin America Flexible Pipes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Flexible Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 164: Flexible Pipes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 165: The Middle East Flexible Pipes Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 166: The Middle East Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: The Middle East Flexible Pipes Historic Market by

Raw Material in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 168: Flexible Pipes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Raw Material for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 169: The Middle East Flexible Pipes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Flexible Pipes Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Flexible Pipes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Flexible Pipes Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period

2012-2019



Table 174: Iranian Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Flexible

Pipes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Iranian Flexible Pipes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 177: Flexible Pipes Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020-2027



Table 179: Flexible Pipes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by

Raw Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Israeli Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Israeli Flexible Pipes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 182: Flexible Pipes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Israeli Flexible Pipes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Flexible Pipes Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Raw Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Flexible Pipes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 186: Saudi Arabian Flexible Pipes Market by Raw Material:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Flexible Pipes in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: Flexible Pipes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Saudi Arabian Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Flexible Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: United Arab Emirates Flexible Pipes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 192: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Flexible Pipes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: United Arab Emirates Flexible Pipes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Flexible Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw

Material for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Rest of Middle East Flexible Pipes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2012-2019



Table 198: Rest of Middle East Flexible Pipes Market Share

Breakdown by Raw Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Flexible Pipes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Rest of Middle East Flexible Pipes Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Flexible Pipes Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 202: African Flexible Pipes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Flexible Pipes Market in Africa by Raw Material:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 204: African Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown by Raw

Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: African Flexible Pipes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 206: Flexible Pipes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 207: Flexible Pipes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896033/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001