Dominican Republic, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominican Republic is well known for its immaculate white-sand beaches and stunning destinations. In addition, the country is also the number one exporter of foreign-born baseball players to US Major League Baseball (MLB). In celebration of current and former players, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism is hosting a series of 18 virtual Dominican Day at the Ballpark events across the country throughout September 2020.

“Baseball is more than just a sport, it’s a limitless passion, a love for country and unity, which is important now more than ever,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “We value our ongoing partnership with the Major League Baseball organization and appreciate this opportunity to recognize our country’s most influential players and demonstrate the passion contributed to each and every game.”

Since 2017, Dominican Day at the Ballpark integrations have included videos honoring iconic players and on-field presentations to Dominican home team players. Leading up to the game, attendees were able to enjoy authentic Dominican music, with live bands performing bachata and Dominican merengue before the game, as well as a Dominican-themed photobooth.

In alignment with the MLB’s 2020 abbreviated 60-game season with no fans in attendance this summer, the Ministry of Tourism was able to pivot and collaborate with the 18 participating teams to convert the activations into virtual celebrations. As such, this year’s events feature an integrated representation across broadcast TV, digital signage, and radio along with supporting social media efforts, all designed to further highlight the significance of Dominican Republic’s contribution to MLB.

Since fans are not able to experience Dominican Day at the Park in-person this year, MITUR launched a trip giveaway for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip for two (2) people to Dominican Republic in 2021. To participate, U.S. fans are directed to visit the official Dominican Day website, www.godominicanrepublic.com/dominicanday/, to read the full contest terms and conditions and enter to win. Fans are allowed to enter one (1) time by September 10, 2020.

Specific dates and locations are as follows:

August 10: Boston Red Sox

August 11: Houston Astros

August 11: Cleveland Indians

August 15: Minnesota Twins

August 15: Baltimore Orioles

August 17: Miami Marlins

August 17: Chicago White Sox

August 18: Atlanta Braves

August 18: New York Yankees

August 18: San Diego Padres

August 20: Pittsburgh Pirates

August 21: Tampa Bay Rays

August 27: Washington Nationals

August 28: Texas Rangers

August 29: Los Angeles Angels

August 31: Philadelphia Phillies

September 2: Milwaukee Brewers

September 8: San Francisco Giants

For over 100 years, baseball has been at the center of Dominican Republic culture. While the exact origin of how it came to the country is still unknown, historians suggest that baseball first arrived at the island around 1880. Since then, the sport began to truly progress in 1916 when the first American Marines and Dominicans began to show pride in being great, competitive players.

Today, there are more Dominican players in the minor and major American leagues than all other players of Caribbean nationality combined. In fact, more than 100 Dominican players earned spots on the 2020 opening day roster.

Whether you’re a lifelong baseball fan or interested in experiencing the dynamic atmosphere of Dominican baseball for your first time, attending a baseball game in Dominican Republic is a must. For information on baseball and other attractions within the country, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

###

About Dominican Republic

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, and exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at www.GoDominicanRepublic.com:

