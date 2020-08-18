FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF was named to the Inclusion Index unveiled today by Diversity Best Practices, a division of Working Mother Media. This is the first time BASF has earned this distinction. The Inclusion Index helps organizations understand trends and gaps in demographic representation, and identifies diversity, equity and inclusion solutions to close gaps.

“Being named to the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index is recognition of our commitment to diversity and inclusion as cornerstones of our BASF corporate values,” said Patricia Rossman, Chief Diversity + Inclusion Officer, BASF Corporation. “The powerful combination of a diverse workforce and conscious inclusion will help us deliver on our aspiration to be the leading chemical company for our customers, and a great place to work for our teams. While we have more work to do, recognition such as this reinforces that we are on the right track.”

Organizations provided data and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups including women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ people; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be a topic of critical importance, especially in these times of heightened racism and social injustice,” says Deborah Munster, Vice President, Diversity Best Practices. “The good news is that corporate America is paying closer attention to its D&I practices, and I am proud to recognize the work our Inclusion Index companies are doing to elevate their efforts to drive a more equitable future.”

BASF’s Diversity + Inclusion strategy is based on the understanding that an inclusive work environment that values the diversity of employees’ talents, experiences and ideas leads to more innovation and higher performance. The company implemented rigorous programs that leverage the value of diversity through inclusion, governing leader action and accountability – as well as efforts to ensure the proper infrastructure are in place to support inclusion, and education, awareness and communication. Additionally, standards for hiring manager behavior ensure the full spectrum of opinions are considered in all hiring decisions. For more information, visit BASF’s Diversity + Inclusion website .

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 18,800 employees in North America and had sales of $18.4 billion in 2019. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 117,000 employees in the BASF Group work on contributing to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2019. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at www.basf.com.

Media Relations contact Katharina Meischen Phone: 973-245-7226