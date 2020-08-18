Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

In total, 10 bids were received in the auction for the total amount of ISK 7,020m.

A total of 4 bids for ISK 4,500m were received in the series LBANK CB 23 at 2.14%-2.19% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 4,400m were accepted in the series at 2.18% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 31,040m.

A total of 6 bids for ISK 2,520m were received in the series LBANK CB 25 at 2.48%-2.53% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 2,320m were accepted in the series at 2.51% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 10,160m.

The bonds are scheduled to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Iceland on 25 August 2020. Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME‘s rules no. 528/2008. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.is/covered-bonds.



