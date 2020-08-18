New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS (Geotechnologies) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895805/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. GIS Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Aerial Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR



The GPS (Geotechnologies) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Commercial Satellite Imaging Segment to Record 3% CAGR



In the global Commercial Satellite Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

DigitalGlobe, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA France

Textron Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895805/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Aerospace & Defense: The World?s Largest & Most Powerful

Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The

First Step in Transforming Operations

Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in

Engineering & Product Transformation

Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and

Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

GPS (Geotechnologies) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Market Outlook

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arianespace SA (France)

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation (USA)

DigitalGlobe (USA)

Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

MBDA Missile Systems (USA)

Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)

Planet Labs Inc. (USA)

Textron Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations in Drone Technology Set to Revolutionize Defense

Operations: Armed UAVs, Adaptable UAVs, Swarm Micro Drones and

Intelligent Drones to Shape Future of Warfare

Focus on Greater Degree of Autonomy to Control Rising Cost of

Military Manpower

Drones Armed with Combat Capabilities to Deliver Aerial Fire

Support

Adaptable UAVs Help Navigate Congested Urban Warfare and

Advanced Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Expand Combat Range

Intelligent Drones and AI Technology to Provide Actionable

Intelligence and Insights

Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the

Technology?s Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations

Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation

Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &

Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for

Satellites

The Era of Autopilot, Fly by Wire, Internet of Aircraft Things

and Glass Cockpits Drives the Importance of Aerospace &

Military Electronics

Synthetic Vision System (SVS): A 3D Piloting Cockpit Interface

Primed Drive the Commercial Value of Aerospace Avionics

The Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare

Strategies Make C4ISR, the Backbone of Modern Military

Operations

Agile, Open & Networked C4ISR Systems Emerge Over the Horizon

Strapped With the Promise of Offering ?Knowledge Superiority?

Growing Focus on Applying Intelligent Geospatial Data Analytics

Technology in Military & Defense Intelligence to Benefit

Growth of Smart GIS Software & Platforms

ArcGIS, QGIS & Whitebox GAT Rank Among the Most Popular GIS

Software

SAR: The Most Important Geotechnology of Utmost Value to the

Commercial & Military Sector

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration

to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide

Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed

High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved

Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented

Demands for Video and Data Services



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: GPS (Geotechnologies) Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: GPS (Geotechnologies) Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: GIS Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: GIS Software (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: GIS Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Commercial Aerial Imaging (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Commercial Aerial Imaging (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Commercial Aerial Imaging (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Commercial Satellite Imaging (Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Commercial Satellite Imaging (Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 12: Commercial Satellite Imaging (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 13: Commercial SAR Data (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Commercial SAR Data (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Commercial SAR Data (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Commercial SAR Software (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Commercial SAR Software (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Commercial SAR Software (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for GPS (Geotechnologies): Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 26: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese GPS (Geotechnologies) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 33: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 38: French GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: French GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: German GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian GPS (Geotechnologies) Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for GPS (Geotechnologies):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 50: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Rest of Europe GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 52: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 55: Rest of World GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Rest of World GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895805/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001