2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. GIS Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$27.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Aerial Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The GPS (Geotechnologies) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Commercial Satellite Imaging Segment to Record 3% CAGR
In the global Commercial Satellite Imaging segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$12.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Aerospace & Defense: The World?s Largest & Most Powerful
Industry, Undergoes Transformation
Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The
First Step in Transforming Operations
Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in
Engineering & Product Transformation
Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and
Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
GPS (Geotechnologies) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Market Outlook
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arianespace SA (France)
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation (USA)
DigitalGlobe (USA)
Esterline Technologies Corporation (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
MBDA Missile Systems (USA)
Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)
Planet Labs Inc. (USA)
Textron Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations in Drone Technology Set to Revolutionize Defense
Operations: Armed UAVs, Adaptable UAVs, Swarm Micro Drones and
Intelligent Drones to Shape Future of Warfare
Focus on Greater Degree of Autonomy to Control Rising Cost of
Military Manpower
Drones Armed with Combat Capabilities to Deliver Aerial Fire
Support
Adaptable UAVs Help Navigate Congested Urban Warfare and
Advanced Fuel Cell Propulsion Systems to Expand Combat Range
Intelligent Drones and AI Technology to Provide Actionable
Intelligence and Insights
Decisive Role Played by Radars in Smart Warfare Expands the
Technology?s Use in a Broad Range of Military Operations
Radars Grow in Popularity in Missile Guidance & UAV Navigation
Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &
Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for
Satellites
The Era of Autopilot, Fly by Wire, Internet of Aircraft Things
and Glass Cockpits Drives the Importance of Aerospace &
Military Electronics
Synthetic Vision System (SVS): A 3D Piloting Cockpit Interface
Primed Drive the Commercial Value of Aerospace Avionics
The Age of Connected Battlefield & Network Centric Warfare
Strategies Make C4ISR, the Backbone of Modern Military
Operations
Agile, Open & Networked C4ISR Systems Emerge Over the Horizon
Strapped With the Promise of Offering ?Knowledge Superiority?
Growing Focus on Applying Intelligent Geospatial Data Analytics
Technology in Military & Defense Intelligence to Benefit
Growth of Smart GIS Software & Platforms
ArcGIS, QGIS & Whitebox GAT Rank Among the Most Popular GIS
Software
SAR: The Most Important Geotechnology of Utmost Value to the
Commercial & Military Sector
Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration
to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment
Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide
Low Cost Access to Space
Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed
High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved
Decision Making
High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented
Demands for Video and Data Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: GPS (Geotechnologies) Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: GPS (Geotechnologies) Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: GIS Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: GIS Software (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: GIS Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Commercial Aerial Imaging (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Commercial Aerial Imaging (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Commercial Aerial Imaging (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Commercial Satellite Imaging (Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Commercial Satellite Imaging (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Commercial Satellite Imaging (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Commercial SAR Data (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Commercial SAR Data (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Commercial SAR Data (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Commercial SAR Software (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Commercial SAR Software (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Commercial SAR Software (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for GPS (Geotechnologies): Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 26: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese GPS (Geotechnologies) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 38: French GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian GPS (Geotechnologies) Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for GPS (Geotechnologies):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 50: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Rest of Europe GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 52: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 55: Rest of World GPS (Geotechnologies) Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Rest of World GPS (Geotechnologies) Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 57: GPS (Geotechnologies) Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
