WABASH, Ind., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (8/17/20 Close: $37.75), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $1,399,000 or $1.23 per common share compared to $1,037,000 or $0.90 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $3,637,000 compared to $3,295,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  The provision for loan losses was $105,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $50,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Total noninterest income was $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $770,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Noninterest expense was $3,236,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and $2,844,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2019.    

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2020, the Corporation reported net income of $5,011,000 or $4.40 per common share compared to $4,344,000 or $3.77 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was $14,176,000 compared to $13,190,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  The Company recognized a provision for loan losses of $305,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and $231,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Total noninterest income was $4,197,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $3,177,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.  Noninterest expense was $12,232,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 and $11,151,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 represented a return on average common equity of 11.78% and 10.72%, respectively, compared to 9.49% and 10.39% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2019.  The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2020 represented a return on average assets of 1.24% and 1.17%, respectively, compared to 1.02% and 1.09%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2019.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.29% at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2019.  Nonperforming assets were $3,551,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $3,693,000 at June 30, 2019.

President & CEO, Roger Cromer commented, “At June 30, 2020, we had closed approximately $14.4 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans supporting 200 local businesses and approximately 2,000 employees.  We believe each loan will be forgiven in accordance with the Small Business Administration’s guidelines.  Our allowance as a percentage of gross loans was 1.29% at June 30, 2020.  Excluding $14.4 million in PPP loans, this percentage would have been 1.35%.  Management is focused on customer needs and a strong assessment of the allowance.”

As of June 30, 2020, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 10.66% compared to 10.79% at June 30, 2019.  Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $461,724,000 compared to $414,517,000 at June 30, 2019.  Shareholders’ equity was $49,198,000 at June 30, 2020 compared to $44,738,000 at June 30, 2019.  Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events.  Actual results could materially differ from those presented.  The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties.  The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley and Syracuse.  The Bank provides leasing services at its banking centers and its Fishers, IN leasing and commercial loan office.  Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc.  The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.”  Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com.  Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

  June 30June 30
   2020  2019 
  Unaudited 
Assets  
Cash and due from financial institutions$6,084,611 $4,897,871 
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 30,077,626  21,857,520 
 Cash and cash equivalents 36,162,237  26,755,391 
   
Securities available for sale 86,147,475  85,275,452 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,098,026 at  
June 30, 2020 and $3,857,473 at June 30, 2019 303,183,291  279,796,467 
Loans held for sale 10,796,333  1,340,765 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,462,500  1,462,500 
Accrued interest receivable 2,281,588  2,240,851 
Premises and equipment, net 9,338,832  5,442,196 
Mortgage servicing rights 731,190  762,392 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 9,159,293  8,867,601 
Goodwill 1,213,898  1,213,898 
Repossessed Assets 145,782  194,730 
Other assets 1,101,841  1,165,252 
 Total assets$ 461,724,260 $ 414,517,495 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity  
Deposits  
 Noninterest-bearing$42,014,196 $33,005,454 
 Interest-bearing 366,527,945  331,115,288 
   Total deposits 408,542,141  364,120,742 
    
Borrowings 0  2,000,000 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,984,019  3,659,180 
 Total liabilities 412,526,160  369,779,922 
    
Shareholders' equity  
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;  
 Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,129,394 - June 30, 2020 and 1,149,783 - June 30, 2019 18,363  18,363 
Additional paid-in capital 9,826,124  9,777,849 
Retained earnings 47,660,175  43,691,848 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,634,798  2,238,257 
Treasury stock, at cost: 706,934 shares at June 30, 2020 and 686,545 shares at June 30, 2019 (11,941,360) (10,988,744)
 Total shareholders' equity 49,198,100  44,737,573 
    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 461,724,260 $ 414,517,495 
        


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

   Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
    2020  2019  2020  2019 
   Unaudited Unaudited 
Interest and dividend income:    
 Loans, including fees$3,631,205 $3,475,982 $14,804,286 $13,447,651 
 Taxable securities 349,342  406,219  1,391,566  1,452,121 
 Tax exempt securities 329,816  331,714  1,268,773  1,244,855 
 Other 5,613  114,914  239,067  475,939 
  Total interest and dividend income 4,315,976  4,328,829  17,703,692  16,620,566 
       
Interest expense:    
 Deposits 679,327  1,024,793  3,497,764  3,395,598 
 Borrowings -  8,647  29,434  34,900 
  Total interest expense 679,327  1,033,440  3,527,198  3,430,498 
       
Net interest income 3,636,649  3,295,389  14,176,494  13,190,068 
       
Provision for loan losses 105,000  50,000  305,000  231,118 
       
Net interest income after provision for     
 loan losses 3,531,649  3,245,389  13,871,494  12,958,950 
       
Noninterest income:    
 Net gains on sales of securities 25,503  -  20,958  43,776 
 Net gains on sales of loans 693,285  65,984  1,298,996  298,129 
 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets -  (15,716) -  (15,716)
 Net gains (losses) on sales of REO (12,986) 3,825  (33,854) 9,318 
 Commission income 280,750  247,601  1,145,772  962,088 
 Service charges and fees 84,895  161,570  633,476  816,743 
 Earnings on life insurance 73,864  70,701  291,693  281,934 
 Other 221,248  235,596  839,903  780,758 
  Total noninterest income 1,366,559  769,561  4,196,944  3,177,030 
       
Noninterest expense:    
 Salaries and benefits 1,792,027  1,522,509  6,631,880  6,134,248 
 Occupancy and equipment 288,374  320,367  1,161,072  1,239,158 
 Professional 52,291  87,294  470,967  408,750 
 Marketing 111,551  94,446  407,145  388,414 
 Deposit insurance premium 14,912  21,000  53,851  72,589 
 Regulatory assessment 8,954  8,099  37,002  33,147 
 Correspondent bank charges 16,853  22,255  75,931  81,599 
 Data processing 385,597  263,074  1,416,850  979,574 
 Printing, postage and supplies 79,924  78,318  294,099  248,362 
 Expense on life insurance 14,895  18,730  59,579  74,921 
 Contribution expense 59,558  8,352  94,538  41,652 
 Expense on REO 15,833  3,037  45,515  18,941 
 Other 395,547  396,628  1,483,412  1,430,051 
  Total noninterest expense 3,236,316  2,844,109  12,231,841  11,151,406 
       
Income before income taxes 1,661,892  1,170,841  5,836,597  4,984,574 
       
Income tax expense 262,844  133,385  825,368  640,814 
       
Net income $ 1,399,048 $ 1,037,456 $ 5,011,229 $ 4,343,760 
             


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended June 30Twelve Months Ended June 30
   2020  2019  2020  2019 
  Unaudited Unaudited 
Per common share data:    
Earnings$1.23 $0.90 $4.40 $3.77 
Diluted earnings$1.23 $0.90 $4.40 $3.77 
Dividends paid$0.23 $0.21 $0.92 $0.84 
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,129,394  1,149,783  1,138,115  1,151,968 
Shares outstanding end of period 1,129,394  1,149,783  1,129,394  1,149,783 
      
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin ** 3.45% 3.43% 3.54% 3.52%
Return on average assets *** 1.24% 1.02% 1.17% 1.09%
Return on average common equity *** 11.78% 9.49% 10.72% 10.39%
      
  June 30June 30  
   2020  2019   
Nonperforming assets *$3,550,611 $3,692,825   
Repossessed assets$145,782 $194,730   
      
*Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets 
**Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis 
***Annualized    