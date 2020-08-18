CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolve Treatment Centers is pleased to announce its expansion of mental health programs for teens in the East Bay with the opening of two residential treatment centers. The treatment centers, located in Walnut Creek and Lafayette, California, are now open and accepting clients.



“Now, more than ever, families are desperate for quality mental health and substance abuse treatment for their teenagers,” says Kelsey Larson Schaefer, LMFT, Director of Residential Programs at Evolve Treatment. “Over the past few months, parents have seen a rise in self-injurious and suicidal behaviors in their adolescents, as well as a worsening of other emotional and behavioral issues. This pandemic shed light on the need for greater access to mental healthcare for youth.”

At Evolve Walnut Creek and Evolve Lafayette , teens receive 24/7 support and treatment while living onsite in comfortable private homes. Evidence-based treatment modalities include Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Seeking Safety, and others. Teens receive individual and family therapy, psychiatry sessions, daily group therapy, psychoeducation and addiction recovery support. Social distancing regulations are observed during all experiential therapies, including art, music, yoga, hiking, fitness, and more.

As essential healthcare facilities, the residential treatment centers operate under strict regulations that prioritize the health and safety of its clients, employees and the community at large. All clients are required to test negative for COVID prior to admission. Staff in the facility wear facemasks at all times. Other safety protocols , many of which surpass those set by the CDC and California Department of Public Health, include frequent disinfection and screening of symptoms.

Evolve’s East Bay presence was first established in 2019 with the opening of a residential treatment center in Danville . In the future, Evolve hopes to open an outpatient program in Danville to support families in Contra Costa County with a full continuum of care.

“As we navigate this uncertain time, the need for mental health services has never been greater,” says Ken Wood, CEO of Evolve. “We are grateful to all of our community partners, including hospitals, schools, and other treatment providers in Contra Costa County, who support us in our shared mission of helping teens in crisis.”

For more information about the Walnut Creek and Lafayette residential treatment centers, or to receive a free tour and/or clinical assessment, contact (877) 455-7009.

About Evolve Treatment Centers



Evolve Treatment Centers, accredited by CARF and The Joint Commission, offers the highest caliber of evidence-based treatment for teens, 12 to 17 years old, who struggle with mental health, substance abuse, and/or behavioral issues. Evolve offers a full continuum of care, including Residential Treatment Centers (RTC), Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP). To learn more, visit Evolve Treatment Centers .

