Dallas, TX, Aug. 18, 2020 COVID-19 continues to force millions of Americans to stay indoors and thousands of businesses to remain closed. It is like the entire physical world has shut down over fears of contracting COVID-19 from other people.

However, Americans are anxious to get back to their normal everyday lives, no matter what it takes. That is why many of them are assembling and breaking social distancing rules because they’ve had enough.

Easily Accessible COVID-19 Testing

There is a new way for Americans to congregate without social distancing while ensuring that other people are safe at the same time. A company called “Wellness for Humanity” has created an easy way for people to access diagnostic testing for COVID-19 with the highest level of accuracy and efficiency.

“Simple rapid diagnostics, utilizing lateral flow technology, brings testing away from the labs and closer to the patient. We will be using this technology to test both the active infection and antibodies. It’s ease-of-use and ability to be used in decentralized settings, is a game changer,” said Lian Nguyen Pham, who is one of the founders of Wellness for Humanity.

W4H Health Solutions

Wellness for Humanity offers smart testing in several different locations throughout the United States. Aside from their headquarters in Houston, Texas, it is also provided in Orange Theory Fitness in Hawaii. They want to give a chance for individuals and businesses to both test people for the antibodies.

The company’s smart testing program is customized for each individual and includes continuous health monitoring technology to ensure people are safe from COVID-19 without the need to test every single employee every day.

Smart Testing is strategic testing that involves identifying high risk individuals through numerous tactics such as temperature checks, daily surveys, etc. It's an affordable solution for companies to get their workforce back to work.

First, it will test to see if the person has COVID-19 or had it previously. Second, it will test to see if antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 are in their body. These are the antibodies needed to prevent an infection.

Scientists are still determining whether these antibodies make someone immune to the coronavirus. If it is proven to be accurate, then the immunity pass would be even more effective and valuable.

The immunity passport will only be issued to a person if they pass two tests. The first test is a rapid antigen test. It only takes 15 minutes and no machine is needed. The second test is a rapid antibody test. It also takes 15 minutes without any machine being needed.

If the person passes both tests, they still need to have their vital signs checked regularly. That is why the immunity passport is coupled with hardware and software technology to check their heart rate and body temperature constantly. There is smart technology involved in this setup, which is why it is called “smart testing.”

This complete smart testing process is made possible by W4H and TrustPass.

TrustPass Tech Solutions

TrustPass is the name of the technology used in the smart testing process. It consists of both hardware and software.

The hardware (wearables or free standing machines) reads the person’s vital signs and records them to the software. The person is assigned an unique TrustPass QR code, which can be scanned to validate and verify their test results.

When it is confirmed that someone is COVID-19 safe, they will receive a special certificate called a “TrustPass.” The various QR codes trustpass issues depend on the template protocol needed. If you abide by and meet the requirements, access is granted to pass entering the workplace, airplane, church etc.

The purpose of the trustpass is to prove to the authorities and business people that you have been tested for having COVID-19. That way, you will be allowed to congregate in locations where there are social distancing restrictions for everyone else.

For those with IGG and no active infection, their TrustPass is unique because they have the possibility of antibodies with an IGG embedded in the code. As a result, you’ll have the freedom to enter supermarkets and attend significant social events without having to worry about contracting the coronavirus. It is really like a pass of freedom for many Americans.

Execution of the Solutions

There are W4H clinics set up in multiple locations around the country. Brand new locations are opening up in Atlanta, Boulder, and Park City. If you’re in Georgia, Colorado, and Utah then stay tuned for the opening dates which is on the W4H website. Each clinic offers testing services to individuals and businesses. Health concierges are available to customize the testing experience for each person on the site of the businesses.

Protocols and safety certification classes are offered online via TrustPass. Some industries might require training by a licensed medical professional via the Trustpass telemedicine portal. For example, if at the airport check in counter the hardware verifies temperature exceeding the protocols set, that passenger will need secondary screening with a medical staff via telemedicine and testing at the VIP lounge nurse station.

As an individual or business, a TrustPass QR code is an easy way to access safety and health protocol templates that can be tweaked and implemented to keep everyone safe:

PlayPass for events, restaurants and bars.

WorkPass for each industry small or large.

TravelPass for in flight, airport, tsa and trains.

SchoolPass for private, public, charter and university.

ChurchPass for congregations indoor or outdoor.

SetPass for TV, Film, recording sessions and music videos.

HealthPass for Nursing homes, hospitals and doctor offices.

