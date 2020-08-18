New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952957/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing awareness about energy conservation, accelerating demand for HVAC equipment, and global growth of construction activities.

The HVAC air ducts market analysis includes material segment and geographic landscape.



The HVAC air ducts market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Steel metal ducts

• Flexible non-metallic ducts

• Fiberglass duct boards



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in spending on green construction as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC air ducts market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of fabric and insulated ducts and innovative sealing solutions to prevent HVAC air duct leakages will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our HVAC air ducts market covers the following areas:

• HVAC air ducts market sizing

• HVAC air ducts market forecast

• HVAC air ducts market industry analysis





