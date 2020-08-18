New York City, NY , Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder of KissPR, Qamar Zaman has made a big change to his business when COVID-19 struck. He decided to open the doors to his PR business model and offer access to news, media and other networks to businesses that were affected by the pandemic and yet wanted to do whatever it took to survive the tide. He has so far given away almost a $1 Million worth of free PR to entrepreneurs, and the demand is surging. Ian Khan, host of the Ian Khan show, will speak to Qamar Zaman Live on the Ian Khan Show Livestream In August 20th at 1pm EST. “We are passing through an unprecedented time in humanity and in business where everyone can learn and should learn the best way to communicate their value to others through the right medium. Qamar is the words foremost expert who can help us think in a different way”, said Ian Khan.

Qamar Zaman, CEO and founder of KissPR, and a member of the Forbes Communication Council. “My main motive to offer free press release service through KISS PR, is to allow new businesses to grow in the gloomy economic atmosphere during COVID-19.” said Qamar, encouraging entrepreneurs to stay steadfast during this time of uncertainty.

“Today the service industry including Lawyers, Accountants, Speakers, Dentists and other professionals need to look at communication in a different way than they did three months ago. The rules of the game have changed because we are not playing the same game anymore”, said Ian Khan. “Businesses need to come out of their shell, look at the new reality, understand the market and take action” he added.

In the Livestream Ian & Qamar will discuss the current state of affairs and also focus on:

- What role does digital media play in our lives post COVID-19

- How to change your communication strategy to suit the post COVID019 era

- What are the SEO best practices businesses can leverage today

- Top 5 takeaways for businesses that want to stabilize and scale

- Must do for Associations, Lawyers, Accountants, Dentists, Professional Speaker Industry

About Qamar Zaman

Qamar Zaman is the founder and Chief Growth Officer of KissPR. Today KissPR stands out as a digital media and online storytelling platform that utilizes top tier news distribution platforms which have been so far restricted to large newswire agencies. With a Blue Ocean approach, Zaman opened up access to markets for entrepreneurs who wanted to leverage digital media and PR across markets. He is also a member of the Forbes Communication Council, a Google Certified professional and the co-author of “Money Matters : Worlds Leading Entrepreneurs Reveal Their Top Tips to Success”. Qamar has been published in Forbes, The Huffington Post, Target Marketing and other industry publications. KissPR has given away free PR almost reaching to $1Million since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. More about Qamar Zaman at @QamarZamanOfficial, LinkedIn, Google

About Ian Khan

Ian Khan is a CNN featured Technology Futurist, 3 times TEDx Speaker, Director of highly acclaimed documentary “Blockchain City", Bestselling author of “7 Axioms of Value Creation”, and contributor to multiple industry publications including Forbes, McGraw Hill, Business.com, AccountingWeb, and Entrepreneur.com. Ian is one of the most widely quoted experts on Blockchain and also the creator of the “Future Readiness Score”, a revolutionary methodology to help organizations use a data based scientific approach to value creation. The Future Readiness Livestream features innovators, experts and thought leaders to help shape our ideas about the future through strategic idea sharing. More at www.iankhan.com

Instructions to Join

- The Livestream will be broadcast on Thursday, Aug 20th , 2020 at 1:00pm EST

- Viewers can watch the Livestream on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedinLive

- Register here for a reminder service https://bit.ly/31jvl6v

IAN Khan

ian@iankhan.com

