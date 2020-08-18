New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Airport Retailing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898995/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Direct Retailer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.2% CAGR and reach US$20.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Department Store segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR



The Airport Retailing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.



Specialty Retailer Segment to Record 7.9% CAGR



In the global Specialty Retailer segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$8.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 292-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Autogrill S.p.A.

Bahrain Duty Free Shop

DFS Group Ltd.

Dubai Duty Free

Dufry AG

Duty Free Americas, Inc.

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Lagardere Travel Retail

Le Bridge Duty Free (Moldova)

Przedsibiorstwo Handlu Zagranicznego Baltona S.A.

Regstaer







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898995/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Airport Retailing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Airport Retailing Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Airport Retailing Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Airport Retailing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Direct Retailer (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Direct Retailer (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Direct Retailer (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Department Store (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Department Store (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Department Store (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Specialty Retailer (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Specialty Retailer (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Specialty Retailer (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Supermarkets (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Supermarkets (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Supermarkets (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Liquor & Tobacco (Category) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Liquor & Tobacco (Category) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Liquor & Tobacco (Category) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Perfumes & Cosmetics (Category) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Perfumes & Cosmetics (Category) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Perfumes & Cosmetics (Category) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Fashion & Accessories (Category) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Fashion & Accessories (Category) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Fashion & Accessories (Category) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Food & Confectionery (Category) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Food & Confectionery (Category) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Food & Confectionery (Category) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Other Categories (Category) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Other Categories (Category) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Other Categories (Category) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Airport Retailing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Airport Retailing Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: United States Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Airport Retailing Market in the United States by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Canadian Airport Retailing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 39: Airport Retailing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Canadian Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Airport Retailing Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Airport Retailing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Market for Airport Retailing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 44: Airport Retailing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Japanese Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Airport Retailing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Airport Retailing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Airport Retailing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Airport Retailing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Chinese Airport Retailing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Airport Retailing Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Airport Retailing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Airport Retailing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Airport Retailing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Airport Retailing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 59: Airport Retailing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 62: Airport Retailing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Airport Retailing Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: French Airport Retailing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Airport Retailing Market in France by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Airport Retailing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Airport Retailing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: German Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Airport Retailing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Airport Retailing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 77: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Airport Retailing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Italian Airport Retailing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Airport Retailing Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Airport Retailing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Airport Retailing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: United Kingdom Airport Retailing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Airport Retailing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Airport Retailing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Airport Retailing Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Spanish Airport Retailing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 90: Airport Retailing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 91: Spanish Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Airport Retailing Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Airport Retailing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Airport Retailing Market in Russia by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Russian Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Airport Retailing Market in Russia by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Airport Retailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 101: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Airport Retailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 104: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Airport Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Airport Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Airport Retailing Market in Asia-Pacific by

Category: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Airport Retailing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Airport Retailing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Australian Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Airport Retailing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Airport Retailing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Indian Airport Retailing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Airport Retailing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Indian Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Airport Retailing Historic Market Review by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Airport Retailing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Airport Retailing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Airport Retailing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Airport Retailing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Airport Retailing Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Airport Retailing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 132: Airport Retailing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airport Retailing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Airport Retailing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Airport Retailing Market Share

Analysis by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Airport Retailing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Airport Retailing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Airport Retailing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Airport Retailing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Airport Retailing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Airport Retailing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Airport Retailing Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 149: Airport Retailing Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 152: Airport Retailing Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown

by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Airport Retailing Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Airport Retailing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Airport Retailing Market in Brazil by Category:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Airport Retailing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Airport Retailing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Mexican Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Airport Retailing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Airport Retailing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Rest of Latin America Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Airport Retailing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Latin America by

Category: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Airport Retailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Airport Retailing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Airport Retailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: The Middle East Airport Retailing Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 177: Airport Retailing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 178: The Middle East Airport Retailing Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Airport Retailing Historic Market by

Category in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Airport Retailing Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Category for 2012,2020,

and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Market for Airport Retailing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 182: Airport Retailing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Iranian Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Airport Retailing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Category for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Airport Retailing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Airport Retailing Market Share Analysis by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 188: Airport Retailing Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Category: 2020-2027



Table 191: Airport Retailing Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Category: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Airport Retailing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Airport Retailing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Airport Retailing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Airport Retailing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Airport Retailing Market by Category:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Airport Retailing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Airport Retailing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Airport Retailing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Airport Retailing Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Airport Retailing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 204: Airport Retailing Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Airport Retailing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Rest of Middle East Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Airport Retailing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Category for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Airport Retailing Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Category: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Airport Retailing Market Share

Breakdown by Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Airport Retailing Market in Africa by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: African Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Airport Retailing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Category: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Airport Retailing Market in Africa by Category:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Airport Retailing Market Share Breakdown by

Category: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001