7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pedelecs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Throttle on Demand segment is readjusted to a revised 2.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Electric Bikes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Scooter & Motorcycle Segment to Record 2.6% CAGR



In the global Scooter & Motorcycle segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 378-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accell Group N. V.

BionX International Corporation

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Prodecotech, LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Electric Bikes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Electric Bikes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Electric Bikes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Electric Bikes Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Pedelecs (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Pedelecs (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Pedelecs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Throttle on Demand (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Throttle on Demand (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Throttle on Demand (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Scooter & Motorcycle (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Scooter & Motorcycle (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Scooter & Motorcycle (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Hub Motor (Drive Mechanism) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Hub Motor (Drive Mechanism) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Hub Motor (Drive Mechanism) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Mid Drive (Drive Mechanism) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Mid Drive (Drive Mechanism) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Mid Drive (Drive Mechanism) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Drive Mechanisms (Drive Mechanism) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020

to 2027



Table 20: Other Drive Mechanisms (Drive Mechanism) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Drive Mechanisms (Drive Mechanism) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 22: Lead Acid (Battery Type) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Lead Acid (Battery Type) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Lead Acid (Battery Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Lithium Ion (Li-ion) (Battery Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Lithium Ion (Li-ion) (Battery Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Lithium Ion (Li-ion) (Battery Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 28: Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) (Battery Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) (Battery Type) Historic

Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 30: Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) (Battery Type) Market

Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 31: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to

2019



Table 33: Other Battery Types (Battery Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Electric Bikes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Electric Bikes Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Electric Bikes Market in the United States by Drive

Mechanism: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Electric Bikes Market in the United States by Battery

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 45: Electric Bikes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 46: Canadian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Drive Mechanism in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Electric Bikes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Drive Mechanism for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Electric Bikes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Electric Bikes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 53: Electric Bikes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Electric Bikes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Electric Bikes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Japanese Market for Electric Bikes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Electric Bikes Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 61: Chinese Electric Bikes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Electric Bikes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Chinese Electric Bikes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Drive Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 66: Chinese Electric Bikes Market by Drive Mechanism:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Chinese Electric Bikes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Chinese Electric Bikes Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Electric Bikes Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 70: European Electric Bikes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 71: Electric Bikes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 72: European Electric Bikes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: European Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 74: Electric Bikes Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: European Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: European Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020-2027



Table 77: Electric Bikes Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Drive Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 78: European Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: European Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 80: Electric Bikes Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: European Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: Electric Bikes Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: French Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: French Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Electric Bikes Market in France by Drive Mechanism:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: French Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 87: French Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by Drive

Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Electric Bikes Market in France by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 89: French Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: French Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Electric Bikes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: German Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 93: German Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Electric Bikes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: German Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 96: German Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by Drive

Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Electric Bikes Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 98: German Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: German Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italian Electric Bikes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 101: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: Italian Electric Bikes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 103: Italian Electric Bikes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 104: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 105: Italian Electric Bikes Market by Drive Mechanism:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Italian Electric Bikes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Italian Electric Bikes Market by Battery Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Electric Bikes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: Electric Bikes Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: United Kingdom Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Electric Bikes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive

Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Electric Bikes Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: United Kingdom Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis

by Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Electric Bikes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Electric Bikes Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 117: United Kingdom Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 118: Spanish Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Spanish Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Electric Bikes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Spanish Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Spanish Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Drive Mechanism in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 123: Electric Bikes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Drive Mechanism for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Spanish Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Spanish Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Electric Bikes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 127: Russian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Electric Bikes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 129: Russian Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Russian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Electric Bikes Market in Russia by Drive Mechanism:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 132: Russian Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Russian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Electric Bikes Market in Russia by Battery Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 135: Russian Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 136: Rest of Europe Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 137: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Europe Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Europe Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020-2027



Table 140: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Drive Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Europe Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown

by Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Europe Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 143: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Europe Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown

by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 146: Electric Bikes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 147: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Electric Bikes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 149: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Electric Bikes Market in Asia-Pacific by Drive

Mechanism: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 153: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Electric Bikes Market in Asia-Pacific by Battery

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 155: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 157: Electric Bikes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Australian Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Australian Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Electric Bikes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Australian Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 162: Australian Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Electric Bikes Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Australian Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 165: Australian Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 166: Indian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Indian Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 168: Electric Bikes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 169: Indian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Indian Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Drive Mechanism in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: Electric Bikes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Drive Mechanism for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: Indian Electric Bikes Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Indian Electric Bikes Historic Market Review by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Electric Bikes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 175: Electric Bikes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 176: South Korean Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 177: Electric Bikes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Electric Bikes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 179: South Korean Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 180: Electric Bikes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Electric Bikes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 182: South Korean Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 183: Electric Bikes Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Bikes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Bikes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive

Mechanism for the Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share

Analysis by Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Electric Bikes:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Battery Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Electric Bikes Market Share

Analysis by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 193: Latin American Electric Bikes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 194: Electric Bikes Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Latin American Electric Bikes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Latin American Electric Bikes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Latin American Electric Bikes Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 199: Latin American Electric Bikes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for the Period

2020-2027



Table 200: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 201: Latin American Electric Bikes Market by Drive

Mechanism: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 202: Latin American Electric Bikes Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 203: Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Latin American Electric Bikes Market by Battery

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 205: Argentinean Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 206: Electric Bikes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 207: Argentinean Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Argentinean Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020-2027



Table 209: Electric Bikes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Drive Mechanism: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 210: Argentinean Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Argentinean Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020-2027



Table 212: Electric Bikes Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Battery Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Argentinean Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 214: Electric Bikes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Brazilian Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 216: Brazilian Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Electric Bikes Market in Brazil by Drive Mechanism:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 218: Brazilian Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 219: Brazilian Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: Electric Bikes Market in Brazil by Battery Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 221: Brazilian Electric Bikes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Brazilian Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 223: Electric Bikes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 224: Mexican Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Mexican Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Electric Bikes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: Mexican Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2012-2019



Table 228: Mexican Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Electric Bikes Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 230: Mexican Electric Bikes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Battery Type: 2012-2019



Table 231: Mexican Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Electric Bikes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 233: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Latin America Electric Bikes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Latin America Electric Bikes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism:

2020 to 2027



Table 236: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Drive Mechanism: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Latin America Electric Bikes Market Share

Breakdown by Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Latin America Electric Bikes Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 239: Electric Bikes Market in Rest of Latin America by

Battery Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 240: Rest of Latin America Electric Bikes Market Share

Breakdown by Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 241: The Middle East Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 242: Electric Bikes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 243: The Middle East Electric Bikes Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 244: The Middle East Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 245: The Middle East Electric Bikes Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 246: Electric Bikes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 247: The Middle East Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020 to 2027



Table 248: The Middle East Electric Bikes Historic Market by

Drive Mechanism in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 249: Electric Bikes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drive Mechanism for 2012,2020, and

2027



Table 250: The Middle East Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Battery Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 251: The Middle East Electric Bikes Historic Market by

Battery Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 252: Electric Bikes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Battery Type for 2012,2020, and

2027



IRAN

Table 253: Iranian Market for Electric Bikes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 254: Electric Bikes Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 255: Iranian Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Iranian Market for Electric Bikes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 257: Electric Bikes Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism for the Period

2012-2019



Table 258: Iranian Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Drive Mechanism: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 259: Iranian Market for Electric Bikes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Battery Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 260: Electric Bikes Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Battery Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 261: Iranian Electric Bikes Market Share Analysis by

Battery Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 262: Israeli Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 263: Electric Bikes Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Israeli Electric Bikes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Israeli Electric Bikes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drive Mechanism: 2020-2027



Table 266: Electric Bikes Market in Israel in US$ Million by



