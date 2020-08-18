New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ride Hailing Services Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657983/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on ride hailing services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of online on-demand transportation services, increasing smartphone and Internet penetration and rapid growth in urbanization. In addition, use of online on-demand transportation services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ride hailing services market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes



The ride hailing services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• E-hailing

• Car sharing



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies growing M&A activity and strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the ride hailing services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in autonomous vehicles and rising adoption of electric vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our ride hailing services market covers the following areas:

• Ride hailing services market sizing

• Ride hailing services market forecast

• Ride hailing services market industry analysis





