While wafer size is increasing from 200 mm to 300nm, critical dimensions of semiconductor circuits (patterns) is rapidly shrinking to 0.13 um and 0.10 um. As critical dimensions shrink, identifying defects becomes more difficult and time-consuming. However, in order to ensure profitability and production efficiency, yield limiting defects need to be identified early on in the manufacturing flow. Wafer defect inspection is therefore emerging into an important step in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Intrinsic defects on bare wafers if left undetected can lead to killer defects on final processed wafer/chips. Early detection of physical defects and pattern defects on wafers can help save companies millions of dollars in production losses. E-Beam Wafer Inspection System, in this regard, is witnessing strong growth and adoption supported by benefits such as minimized total time for detecting and fixing defects on processed wafers; higher return-on-investment for semiconductor fabricators; high resolution; effective for inspecting nodes at 10 nm and below; ability to identify defects residing deep within the wafer structures; and effectively identifies electrical defects that impact yield. Technology developments aimed at enhancing throughput speeds are of vital importance, given that slow throughput is the Achilles Heel of the technology.



Other major noteworthy trends in the market include innovations in multi-beam e-beam inspection brings the promise of reduced cost of inspection for each node; growing replacement of optical inspection with e-beam inspection as new architectures like finFETs & 3D NAND emerge. Asia-Pacific excluding China represents the largest market worldwide with a 30.3% share. U.S., Japan and China represent the other major markets with a combined share of 43.6%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 22.3% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the Chinese governments efforts to build a self-sufficient, homegrown semiconductor industry against the backdrop of intensifying U.S.-China trade war. Funding support, favorable policies and R&D push have already resulted in the establishment of several start-ups focusing on AI and machine learning hardware. As the country initiates its long-term plan of reducing dependence on US chip technology, semiconductor infrastructure in the country will receive a boost spurring opportunities for production technologies like e-beam inspection. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 21.4% CAGR led by established semiconductor manufacturing giants such as Taiwan and South Korea.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Semiconductor Industry: An Overview

Global Semiconductor Industry CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for Years

2016, 2018 & 2022F

Global Personal Electronics Market by Product Category in

Million Units for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020

Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Tied to

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Growing Sophistication of Semiconductor Wafer Designs

Stimulates Demand

Wafer Defect Inspection System: An Introduction

Types of Wafer Defect Inspection Systems

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: A Prelude

Resolving Power Less Than 1 nm

Resolving Power 1 to 10 nm

Resolving Power More Than 10 nm

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Industry Overview

More Than 10 nm Inspection Resolution Dominates the Product

Category

Defect Imaging: The Largest End-Use Application Market

Asia Maintains Large Lead in the E-Beam Wafer Inspection System

Market

Global Competitor Analysis

Focus Shifts to R&D

Global Competitor Market Shares

E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market

Share (in %): 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Applied Materials, Inc. (USA)

ASML Holding NV (The Netherlands)

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)

KLA Corporation (USA)

Lam Research Corporation (USA)

Photo electron Soul Inc. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Analysis of the E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market

Key Growth Drivers in the E-beam Wafer Inspection System Market

Multi-Beam Technology Holds Immense Potential

Enhanced Defect Detection

E-Beam Inspection Systems Find Use for R&D Purposes

Robust Demand for Semiconductor Wafers Key to Growth of E-Beam

Inspection System

Global Integrated Circuits Semiconductor Market in US$ Billion

for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Global Semiconductor Integrated Circuit (IC) Wafer Capacity in

Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers for the Years 2014, 2016,

2018 and 2020

R&D Spending in Semiconductor Industry Continues to Rise: An

Opportunity for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Market

Global Semiconductor R&D Spending: Compounded Annual Growth

Rate (%) of R&D Expenditure for the Periods 2003-2008, 2008-

2013, 2013-2018 and 2018-2023F

US Semiconductor Industry: Capital and R&D Investment in US$

Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Increasing Demand for Semiconductor Wafers and Growing

Complexity of Wafer Design and Manufacturing Process Augurs

Well for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019E, 2021F, 2023F and 2025F

Global New Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales in US$

Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2016, 2018 and

2020F

Optical Vs E-Beam Wafer Inspection System

Select Innovative Technologies Impacting Growth and Future

Prospects

Technical Perspective of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification

& Analysis in the Nanoscale Technology Nodes

SiC Wafer Defect Inspection: An Innovative Technology

E-beam Inspection Technology Identifies Hard-to Find Defects,

but Speed Remains an Issue

Use of E-beam Inspection in Yield Learning Process and for

Conventional Voltage Contrast Mode

Challenges Lead to Development of Multi-Beam Inspection Technology

High Implementation Cost and Slow Throughput: Major Restraints



