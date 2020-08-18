New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895976/?utm_source=GNW
While wafer size is increasing from 200 mm to 300nm, critical dimensions of semiconductor circuits (patterns) is rapidly shrinking to 0.13 um and 0.10 um. As critical dimensions shrink, identifying defects becomes more difficult and time-consuming. However, in order to ensure profitability and production efficiency, yield limiting defects need to be identified early on in the manufacturing flow. Wafer defect inspection is therefore emerging into an important step in the semiconductor manufacturing process. Intrinsic defects on bare wafers if left undetected can lead to killer defects on final processed wafer/chips. Early detection of physical defects and pattern defects on wafers can help save companies millions of dollars in production losses. E-Beam Wafer Inspection System, in this regard, is witnessing strong growth and adoption supported by benefits such as minimized total time for detecting and fixing defects on processed wafers; higher return-on-investment for semiconductor fabricators; high resolution; effective for inspecting nodes at 10 nm and below; ability to identify defects residing deep within the wafer structures; and effectively identifies electrical defects that impact yield. Technology developments aimed at enhancing throughput speeds are of vital importance, given that slow throughput is the Achilles Heel of the technology.
Other major noteworthy trends in the market include innovations in multi-beam e-beam inspection brings the promise of reduced cost of inspection for each node; growing replacement of optical inspection with e-beam inspection as new architectures like finFETs & 3D NAND emerge. Asia-Pacific excluding China represents the largest market worldwide with a 30.3% share. U.S., Japan and China represent the other major markets with a combined share of 43.6%. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 22.3% CAGR over the analysis period supported by the Chinese governments efforts to build a self-sufficient, homegrown semiconductor industry against the backdrop of intensifying U.S.-China trade war. Funding support, favorable policies and R&D push have already resulted in the establishment of several start-ups focusing on AI and machine learning hardware. As the country initiates its long-term plan of reducing dependence on US chip technology, semiconductor infrastructure in the country will receive a boost spurring opportunities for production technologies like e-beam inspection. Asia-Pacific excluding China follows next with a 21.4% CAGR led by established semiconductor manufacturing giants such as Taiwan and South Korea.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895976/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Semiconductor Industry: An Overview
Global Semiconductor Industry CAPEX (in US$ Billion) for Years
2016, 2018 & 2022F
Global Personal Electronics Market by Product Category in
Million Units for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2020
Dynamics of E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Tied to
Semiconductor Manufacturing
Growing Sophistication of Semiconductor Wafer Designs
Stimulates Demand
Wafer Defect Inspection System: An Introduction
Types of Wafer Defect Inspection Systems
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: A Prelude
Resolving Power Less Than 1 nm
Resolving Power 1 to 10 nm
Resolving Power More Than 10 nm
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System: Industry Overview
More Than 10 nm Inspection Resolution Dominates the Product
Category
Defect Imaging: The Largest End-Use Application Market
Asia Maintains Large Lead in the E-Beam Wafer Inspection System
Market
Global Competitor Analysis
Focus Shifts to R&D
Global Competitor Market Shares
E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Global Semiconductor Metrology/Inspection Competitor Market
Share (in %): 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Applied Materials, Inc. (USA)
ASML Holding NV (The Netherlands)
Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation (Japan)
KLA Corporation (USA)
Lam Research Corporation (USA)
Photo electron Soul Inc. (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Analysis of the E-Beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Key Growth Drivers in the E-beam Wafer Inspection System Market
Multi-Beam Technology Holds Immense Potential
Enhanced Defect Detection
E-Beam Inspection Systems Find Use for R&D Purposes
Robust Demand for Semiconductor Wafers Key to Growth of E-Beam
Inspection System
Global Integrated Circuits Semiconductor Market in US$ Billion
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
Global Semiconductor Integrated Circuit (IC) Wafer Capacity in
Millions of 200mm-Equivalent Wafers for the Years 2014, 2016,
2018 and 2020
R&D Spending in Semiconductor Industry Continues to Rise: An
Opportunity for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Market
Global Semiconductor R&D Spending: Compounded Annual Growth
Rate (%) of R&D Expenditure for the Periods 2003-2008, 2008-
2013, 2013-2018 and 2018-2023F
US Semiconductor Industry: Capital and R&D Investment in US$
Billion for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Increasing Demand for Semiconductor Wafers and Growing
Complexity of Wafer Design and Manufacturing Process Augurs
Well for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019E, 2021F, 2023F and 2025F
Global New Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Sales in US$
Billion by Geographic Region for the Years 2016, 2018 and
2020F
Optical Vs E-Beam Wafer Inspection System
Select Innovative Technologies Impacting Growth and Future
Prospects
Technical Perspective of Smart E-Beam for Defect Identification
& Analysis in the Nanoscale Technology Nodes
SiC Wafer Defect Inspection: An Innovative Technology
E-beam Inspection Technology Identifies Hard-to Find Defects,
but Speed Remains an Issue
Use of E-beam Inspection in Yield Learning Process and for
Conventional Voltage Contrast Mode
Challenges Lead to Development of Multi-Beam Inspection Technology
High Implementation Cost and Slow Throughput: Major Restraints
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Less Than 1 nm (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Less Than 1 nm (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: 1 to 10 nm (Segment) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: 1 to 10 nm (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: More Than 10 nm (Segment) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: More Than 10 nm (Segment) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Defect Imaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Defect Imaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Lithographic Qualification (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Lithographic Qualification (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Bare Wafer OQC/IQC (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Bare Wafer OQC/IQC (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Wafer Dispositioning (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Wafer Dispositioning (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Reticle Quality Inspection (End-Use) Worldwide Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Reticle Quality Inspection (End-Use) Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Inspector Recipe Optimization (End-Use) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Inspector Recipe Optimization (End-Use) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 21: United States E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to
2027
Table 22: United States E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and
2027
Table 27: Canadian E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 28: Canadian E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 30: Japanese E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for E-Beam
Wafer Inspection Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 32: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 33: Chinese E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 34: Chinese E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Chinese Demand for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Chinese E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Table 37: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 38: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 40: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 42: European E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 43: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market in France by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 44: French E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 46: French E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 47: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: German E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 51: Italian E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 52: Italian E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 53: Italian Demand for E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 54: Italian E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 55: United Kingdom Market for E-Beam Wafer Inspection
Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: United Kingdom E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 58: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027
Table 60: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 62: Rest of Europe E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Taiwan: Major Supplier of Electronics
Market Analytics
Table 63: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market in
Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Asia-Pacific E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 66: Asia-Pacific E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 67: Rest of World E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020
and 2027
Table 69: Rest of World E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 70: Rest of World E-Beam Wafer Inspection Systems Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 9
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895976/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: