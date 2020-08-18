New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628445/?utm_source=GNW

62 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Our reports on business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising need to improve business efficiency, increasing use of smart connected devices, and exponential increase in data. In addition, rising need to improve business efficiency is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.



The business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• healthcare

• ICT

• government

• others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the flourishing medical tourism industry globally as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for data integration and visual analytics, and movement of big data to cloud will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market covers the following areas:

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market sizing

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market forecast

• Business intelligence (BI) and analytics platforms market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628445/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001