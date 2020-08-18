New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052121/?utm_source=GNW
8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Primary Indium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$255.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Secondary Indium segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $104.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR
The Indium market in the U.S. is estimated at US$104.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$116.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Type III Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Type III segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$93.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$75.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052121/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Indium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Indium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Indium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Indium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Primary Indium (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Primary Indium (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Primary Indium (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Secondary Indium (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Secondary Indium (Product) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Secondary Indium (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Type III (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Type III (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Type III (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Indium Tin Oxide (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Indium Tin Oxide (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Indium Tin Oxide (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Semiconductor (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Semiconductor (Application) Global Historic Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Semiconductor (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Solders & Alloys (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Solders & Alloys (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Solders & Alloys (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Indium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Indium Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Indium Market in the United States by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 24: United States Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Indium Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Indium Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: Indium Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Indium Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Indium Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Indium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Indium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Indium Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Indium: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 35: Indium Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Indium Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Indium in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Indium Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 39: Indium Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Indium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Indium Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Indium Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Indium in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Indium Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Indium Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Indium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Indium Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Indium Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: European Indium Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 50: Indium Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Indium Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 53: Indium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Indium Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Indium Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Indium Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Indium Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Indium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Indium Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Indium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Indium Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: German Indium Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Indium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 65: German Indium Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 66: Indium Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Indium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: Indium Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Indium Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Indium in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Indium Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Indium Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Indium: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Indium Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Indium Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Indium in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Indium Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Indium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spanish Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Spanish Indium Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 81: Indium Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of
Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Spanish Indium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Indium Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 84: Spanish Indium Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russian Indium Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Indium Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review
in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 87: Russian Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Russian Indium Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Indium Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Indium Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 92: Indium Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Europe Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Rest of Europe Indium Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 95: Indium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Indium Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 98: Indium Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Indium Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Indium Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Indium Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Indium Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Indium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Indium Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Indium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 106: Indium Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Australian Indium Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 108: Australian Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Indium Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Indium Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 111: Indium Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 112: Indian Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: Indian Indium Historic Market Review by Product in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 114: Indium Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown
of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Indian Indium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indium Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 117: Indian Indium Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 118: Indium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: South Korean Indium Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 120: Indium Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Indium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Indium Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Indium Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Indium: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Indium Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Indium Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Indium in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Indium Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Indium Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 130: Latin American Indium Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 131: Indium Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Indium Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Latin American Indium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Indium Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Indium Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Demand for Indium in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Indium Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 139: Argentinean Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 140: Indium Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Argentinean Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Argentinean Indium Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 143: Indium Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Indium Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 145: Indium Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Brazilian Indium Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 147: Brazilian Indium Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Indium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Indium Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Indium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 151: Indium Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Mexican Indium Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 153: Mexican Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Indium Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Indium Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Indium Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Indium Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 158: Indium Market in Rest of Latin America by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Indium Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Indium Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: Indium Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Indium Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 163: The Middle East Indium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 164: Indium Market in the Middle East by Region/Country
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 166: The Middle East Indium Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: The Middle East Indium Historic Market by Product in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: Indium Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Indium Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Indium Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Indium Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 172: Iranian Market for Indium: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period
2020-2027
Table 173: Indium Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Iranian Indium Market Share Analysis by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Indium in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Iranian Indium Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 177: Indium Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 178: Israeli Indium Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Product: 2020-2027
Table 179: Indium Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Israeli Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Israeli Indium Addressable Market Opportunity in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 182: Indium Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Indium Market Share Analysis by Application:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Indium Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Indium Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Indium Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Indium in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Indium Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 190: Indium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Indium Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 192: Indium Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Indium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Indium Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Indium Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 196: Indium Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Indium Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Product: 2012-2019
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Indium Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Indium Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Indium Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Indium Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 202: African Indium Market Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Indium Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 204: African Indium Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: African Indium Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Indium Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: Indium Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02052121/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: