NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards , an annual awards program from Fierce Pharma . The competition highlights the pharma companies and their agencies that have produced thought-provoking, innovative, and compelling campaigns that are making a difference and meeting the global health challenges of today and tomorrow.



“This year’s submissions surpassed our expectations in both ingenuity and technical prowess, and they show just how innovative and creative pharma marketing can be. We are excited to share the great list of finalists that are paving the way and represent the industry’s elite marketers,” added Tracy Staton, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Pharma.

Hundreds of entries were submitted by individuals representing over 40 organizations, for consideration in 13 categories including Online Video or Film, Social Media for Consumer, Website for Consumer, Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media, and Innovation Challenge. See the full list of categories .

Among the many extraordinary campaigns that have been recognized as finalists, the following organizations stand out as those with multiple finalist nominations: Condé Nast, Emcay, Fingerpaint, Harmony Biosciences, Hill Holliday, Proximyl Health, Samsung Biologics, and W2O. To view the full list of Finalists, click here .

Each submission was reviewed by an exclusive panel of executives from major companies including Area 23, an FEC Health Network Company, CMI/Compas, Evoke KYNE, FCBCure, an FCB Health Network company, GCI Health, GSW, a Syneos Health Company, Havas Health & You, Klick Health, McCann Health, Ogilvy Health, Univision Communications, and W2O Group. All applications were evaluated based on the following criteria: creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, true innovation, and effectiveness.

This year’s winners will be announced at Digital Pharma Innovation Week on October 26-30, 2020. More details will be announced shortly.

