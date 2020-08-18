New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dengue Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895944/?utm_source=GNW
6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. ELISA-Based Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$353.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the RT-PCR Based Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $134.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
The Dengue Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$134.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
In the global Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$44.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$59.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$94.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895944/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Dengue Testing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Dengue Testing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Dengue Testing Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Dengue Testing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: ELISA-Based Tests (Test Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: ELISA-Based Tests (Test Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: ELISA-Based Tests (Test Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: RT-PCR Based Tests (Test Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: RT-PCR Based Tests (Test Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: RT-PCR Based Tests (Test Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test (Test Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test (Test Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test (Test Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Hospitals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hospitals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hospitals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Public Health Laboratory (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Public Health Laboratory (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Public Health Laboratory (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Dengue Testing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Dengue Testing Market in the United States by Test
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Dengue Testing Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Dengue Testing Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 30: Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Dengue Testing Historic Market Review by
Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 33: Dengue Testing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Dengue Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Dengue Testing Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Dengue Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Dengue Testing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by Test
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dengue
Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Dengue Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Dengue Testing Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Dengue Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Dengue Testing Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Dengue Testing in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Dengue Testing Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Dengue Testing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Dengue Testing Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Dengue Testing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Dengue Testing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 53: Dengue Testing Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Dengue Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Dengue Testing Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 57: European Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Dengue Testing Market in France by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Dengue Testing Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by Test
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Dengue Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Dengue Testing Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Dengue Testing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Dengue Testing Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Dengue Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in Germany
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Dengue Testing Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Dengue Testing Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Dengue Testing in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Dengue Testing Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Dengue Testing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Dengue Testing Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Dengue Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Dengue Testing Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Dengue Testing Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Dengue Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Dengue Testing Historic Market Review by Test
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 84: Dengue Testing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Dengue Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Dengue Testing Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Dengue Testing Market in Russia by Test Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by Test
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Dengue Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Dengue Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 95: Dengue Testing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown
by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Dengue Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Dengue Testing Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Dengue Testing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Dengue Testing Market in Asia-Pacific by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Dengue Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Dengue Testing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Dengue Testing Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Dengue Testing Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Dengue Testing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Dengue Testing Historic Market Review by Test
Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 117: Dengue Testing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Dengue Testing Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Dengue Testing Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Dengue Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Dengue Testing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dengue Testing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Dengue Testing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Market Share
Analysis by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Dengue Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Dengue Testing Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Dengue Testing Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Dengue Testing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 134: Dengue Testing Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Dengue Testing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Dengue Testing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Dengue Testing Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Dengue Testing in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Dengue Testing Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 143: Dengue Testing Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand
by Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Dengue Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Dengue Testing Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Dengue Testing Market in Brazil by Test Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Dengue Testing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Dengue Testing Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Dengue Testing Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Dengue Testing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Dengue Testing Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Dengue Testing Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Dengue Testing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Dengue Testing Market in Rest of Latin America by
Test Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Dengue Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Dengue Testing Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Dengue Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 165: Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 167: Dengue Testing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Dengue Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Dengue Testing Historic Market by
Test Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 171: Dengue Testing Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Test Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Dengue Testing Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Dengue Testing Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Dengue Testing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Dengue Testing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by Test
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Dengue
Testing in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Dengue Testing Market in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Dengue Testing Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020-2027
Table 182: Dengue Testing Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Test Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Dengue Testing Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Dengue Testing Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Dengue Testing Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Dengue Testing Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Dengue Testing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Dengue Testing Market by Test Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Dengue Testing in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Dengue Testing Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Dengue Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Test Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Dengue Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 195: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Dengue Testing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Dengue Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Dengue Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Dengue Testing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Dengue Testing Market Share
Breakdown by Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Dengue Testing Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Dengue Testing Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Dengue Testing Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Dengue Testing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Test Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Dengue Testing Market in Africa by Test Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown by
Test Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Dengue Testing Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Dengue Testing Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 210: Dengue Testing Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05895944/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: