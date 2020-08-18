Pasadena, CA, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, leading developer of solutions and services that set the standard for architecture, engineering and construction professionals worldwide, announces the newest version of Revu, their flagship project efficiency and collaboration solution. Revu 20 delivers greater flexibility and control with improved user and content management capabilities and streamlines communication with new enhancements designed to increase accuracy and save time.

Along with the release of Revu 20, Bluebeam also announces the launch of a new Studio server instance in Australia today, allowing clients to host Studio Sessions and store project data within Australian borders, meeting local data sovereignty requirements. Access is available immediately and is automatic for all users in the region using Revu 20 or Revu 2019. More information can be found here.

'When we think of "teamwork" on a construction project, we think about removing barriers through technology while unlocking the inherent potential of a group of diverse project partners', said Bluebeam CEO Jon Elliott. 'When teams have the right solutions in place to work together seamlessly across distances and time zones, all of the investments an organisation makes in training, management and process development can be realised through clear and measurable improvements in quality, accuracy and efficiency. Revu 20 delivers improved communication management capabilities and productivity improvements that are designed to maximise an organisation’s investments across the board.'

Revu 20 introduces new communication features that are designed to boost productivity and enable more successful project delivery, improved user and content management capabilities to provide greater flexibility and control, and enhancements to the powerful markup tools in Revu that improve project data management when reviewing, commenting, marking up, tracking and managing project documents.

'Bluebeam has always been a company that has focused on solving problems without reinventing the way teams work in the process', said Bluebeam CPO Roger Angarita. 'In fact, we focus on developing solutions that enhance the existing strength of organisations and meet them at the point where the right tools start to make all the difference. Whether that takes the form of the right features, the right collaborative tools or the right global data network. As proof to the effectiveness of our approach, Bluebeam Global Services surveyed customers at individual companies and found that 82% of Revu users reported saved time, 76% reported boosted efficiency and 88% reported improvement in work quality. These results reflect the incredible benefits of collaborative innovation and teamwork, and we’re proud to drive results that build a stronger business relationship among AEC companies and their customers.'

'Data security and accessibility are more important than ever, and the Australian construction industry is rising to meet the challenge', said Bluebeam Regional Director Kelly Furtado. 'We've applied Bluebeam's customer-centric approach to the development of our local data infrastructure and listened to the needs of Australian customers. We are proud to have launched a new local server instance that not only allows local projects to meet Australian data residency regulations but improves overall Studio performance in the broader APAC region.'

Studio is a collaborative space accessed from within Revu that transforms the application into a real-time collaboration solution, allowing teams to stay connected across the globe from wherever they are – whether it’s the jobsite, the trailer or – most recently – their homes. Studio Projects provide access to a single centralised location to store documents – even entire building projects – in the cloud, and Revu 20 delivers improved access and control. Revu 20 also introduces an improved invitation process and administrative controls in Studio Sessions that make it easier than ever for team members and administrators worldwide to instantly connect on the same set of documents and take advantage of real-time connectivity. ​

Revu 20 Standard, CAD and eXtreme editions are available now at Bluebeam.com.au and through our worldwide reseller network

Bluebeam, Inc.

Trusted by over 1.9 million individuals in more than 130 countries, Bluebeam's smart, intuitive markup and collaboration solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional US offices in California, Illinois, Texas and New Hampshire, as well as offices in England, Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Australia. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

