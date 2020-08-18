AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics as innovative solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases, today announced it will participate in two presentations at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2020 being held virtually August 24-27, 2020.



Presentation Details

Panel Title: Stronger Together: Continuing industry and patient partnerships to ensure inclusion of patient voice along the full continuum of development, from pre-clinical through commercialization

Date/Time: August 24 at 9:10 a.m. EDT

Moderator: Michael C. Hanley, Aeglea’s chief commercial officer



Presentation Title: Next generation human enzymes: Innovative solutions for patients with rare diseases

Date/Time: August 25 at 12:50 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Anthony G. Quinn, M.B. Ch.B., Ph.D., Aeglea’s president and chief executive officer

The company presentation will be available for download on the Presentations & Events section of the Company’s website.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining the potential of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare and other high burden diseases. Aeglea's lead product candidate, pegzilarginase, is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency and has received both Rare Pediatric Disease and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. The Company initiated a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of ACN00177 for the treatment of Homocystinuria in the second quarter of 2020. Aeglea has an active discovery platform, with the most advanced program for Cystinuria. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.



