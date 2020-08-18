Record Fiscal 2020 Revenue of $233 million

Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Increased 31.3% Year over Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.



Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Highlights*:

Revenue of $59.4 million was up 5.7% from the prior year period;

Revenue in the Americas increased 5.9% and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe increased 5.1%;

Average revenue per account increased 12.8%;

Total active accounts increased 2.3% sequentially to 179,000, while declining year over year by 3.2%. The sequential growth included a 10.6% increase in distributors and a 2.8% decline in customers. On a year over year basis, distributors increased 10.6% and customers declined 10.9%;

Earnings per diluted share were $0.26, consistent with the prior year period;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.28, compared to $0.26 in the prior year period; and

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.7% to $8.2 million year over year.

* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, unless otherwise noted.

Fiscal Year 2020 Highlights**:

Revenue increased 3.1% to $232.9 million;

Revenue in the Americas increased 1.9% and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe increased 6.1%;

Earnings per diluted share were $0.79, compared to $0.50 in fiscal 2019;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.86, compared to $0.59 in fiscal 2019;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.3% to $24.0 million;

Repurchased 387,000, or $5.4 million, of common shares, and paid down $1.5 million of long-term debt, reflecting strong cash flow from operations of $18.3 million; and

Strong balance sheet with $22.1 million of cash and no debt.

**All growth rates compare fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2019.

"We are pleased to finish fiscal 2020 with a strong quarter while navigating the challenges of the current global pandemic,” stated LifeVantage President and Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jensen. “During the quarter, we saw continued momentum in revenue, operating margin and EBITDA, as well as sequential growth in the number of total active accounts. We finished the year with 31% adjusted EBITDA growth and in a very strong financial position with $22 million in cash and zero debt. I am so proud of our team across the board who has excelled during these unprecedented times and want to thank each and every one of our employees and distributors for making 2020 a record year."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

For the fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported revenue of $59.4 million, a 5.7% increase over the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue in the Americas for the fourth quarter increased 5.9% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and revenue in the Asia/Pacific & Europe region increased 5.1% compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was negatively impacted $0.1 million, or 0.1%, by foreign currency fluctuations associated with revenue generated in international markets when compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $49.9 million, or 84.1% of revenue, compared to $46.5 million, or 82.7% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to benefits of a price update during the second half of fiscal 2020 and decreased inventory obsolescence and handling costs, partially offset by changes to our geographic and product sales mix related to the revenue growth and product expansion outside of the United States.

Commissions and incentives expense for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $28.9 million, or 48.7% of revenue, compared to $25.5 million, or 45.3% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2019. The increase in commissions and incentives expense as a percentage of revenue is due mainly to the timing and magnitude of investments in our promotional and incentive programs and our red carpet program.

Selling, general and administrative expense (SG&A) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $14.8 million, or 25.0% of revenue, compared to $15.3 million, or 27.3% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2019. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 were $14.3 million, or 24.1% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $15.2 million, or 27.1% of revenue. The year over year decrease in non-GAAP SG&A primarily was due to decreased expenses associated with employee compensation costs, including both cash and stock incentive compensation, and decreased events expenses as a result of changes to our event schedule and due to the cancellation of events as a result of meeting restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decreases were partially offset by increased depreciation expense due to digital assets placed in service as well as increased bank fees due to our increased revenues during the year.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.2 million, or 10.5% of revenue, compared to $5.7 million, or 10.1% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $6.7 million, or 11.3% of revenue, compared to $5.8 million, or 10.3% of revenue, for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $3.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 of $3.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 3.9% to $4.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $4.0 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.7% to $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $7.7 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2019.

Fiscal 2020 Full Year Results

For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported net revenue of $232.9 million, an increase of 3.1% compared to $226.0 million for fiscal 2019. In fiscal 2020, revenue in the Americas increased 1.9% and revenue in Asia/Pacific & Europe increased 6.1%. Revenue for fiscal 2020 was positively impacted $0.4 million, or 0.2%, by foreign currency fluctuations associated with revenue generated in international markets when compared to fiscal year 2019.

Gross profit during fiscal 2020 was $195.0 million, or 83.7% of revenue, compared to $188.0 million, or 83.2% of revenue, for fiscal 2019. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of revenue is primarily due to benefits of a price update during the second half of fiscal 2020 and decreased inventory obsolescence and handling costs, partially offset by changes to our geographic and product sales mix related to the revenue growth and product expansion outside of the United States.

Commissions and incentives expense for fiscal 2020 was $111.6 million, or 47.9% of revenue, compared to $108.6 million, or 48.1% of revenue, for fiscal 2019. Commissions and incentives expense as a percentage of revenue decreased slightly during the comparable periods due, in part, to continued refinement of our various promotional and incentive programs during the year.

SG&A for fiscal 2020 was $67.9 million, or 29.2% of revenue, compared to $69.6 million, or 30.8% of revenue, for fiscal 2019. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A for fiscal 2020 was $66.7 million, or 28.6% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A for fiscal 2019 of $68.5 million, or 30.3% of revenue. The year over year decrease in non-GAAP SG&A primarily was due to decreased expenses associated with employee compensation costs, including both cash and stock incentive compensation, and decreased events expenses as a result of changes to our event schedule and due to the cancellation of events as a result of meeting restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decreases were partially offset by increased depreciation expense due to digital assets placed in service as well as increased bank fees due to our increased revenues during the year.

Operating income for fiscal 2020 was $15.5 million, or 6.6% of revenue, compared to $9.8 million, or 4.3% of revenue, for fiscal 2019. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for fiscal 2020 was $16.7 million, or 7.2% of revenue, compared to $10.8 million, or 4.8% of revenue, for fiscal 2019.

Net income for fiscal 2020 was $11.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to $7.4 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for fiscal 2019. Accounting for the non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2020 increased 40.5% to $12.5 million, or $0.86 per diluted share. This compares to adjusted non-GAAP net income for fiscal 2019 of $8.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31.3% to $24.0 million for fiscal 2020, compared to $18.2 million for fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company generated $18.3 million of cash from operations during fiscal 2020 compared to generating $17.8 million during fiscal 2019. The Company's cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2020 were $22.1 million, compared to $18.8 million at June 30, 2019. The Company repaid the remainder of its term loan during the third quarter of fiscal 2020 and has no debt outstanding at June 30, 2020, compared to $1.5 million of debt at June 30, 2019. During fiscal 2020, the Company utilized approximately $5.4 million of cash to repurchase 387,000 common shares under its share repurchase program.

Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

The Company expects to generate revenue in the range of $240 million to $251 million in fiscal year 2021 and adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $27 million, with adjusted earnings per share in the range of $0.87 to $0.91, which assumes a full year tax rate of approximately 30%. The Company's guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2021. This guidance reflects the current trends in the business and the Company’s current view as to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. However, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rapidly evolve and actual results could be adversely affected by further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments. The Company's guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2021. The Company is not providing guidance for GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2021 due to the potential occurrence of one or more non-operating, one-time expenses, which the Company does not believe it can reliably predict.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold an investor conference call today at 2:30 p.m. MDT (4:30 p.m. EDT). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 705-6003 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 493-6725. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, August 25, 2020, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13706965, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13706965.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at https://lifevantage.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in Nutrigenomics - a new science dedicated to biohacking the human aging code. The Company engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin and hair care products, including its Protandim® product line, LifeVantage® Omega+ and ProBio dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of Nrf2 infused skin care and hair care products, Petandim® for Dogs, Axio® smart energy drink mixes, and the PhysIQ™ weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, and expected financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income, net, and certain other adjustments. Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We define Non-GAAP Net Income as GAAP net income less certain tax adjusted non-recurring one-time expenses incurred during the period and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding.

We are presenting Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share because management believes that they provide additional ways to view our operations when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, which we believe provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share are presented solely as supplemental disclosure because: (i) we believe these measures are a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business without the effect of these items; (ii) we believe that investors will find this data useful in assessing shareholder value; and (iii) we use Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share has limitations and you should not consider these measures in isolation from or as an alternative to the relevant GAAP measure of net income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

The tables set forth below present reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures to Net Income and Earnings per Share, our most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,138 $ 18,824 Accounts receivable 2,610 2,066 Income tax receivable — 1,236 Inventory, net 13,888 13,753 Prepaid expenses and other 5,232 7,309 Total current assets 43,868 43,188 Property and equipment, net 7,170 7,131 Right-of-use assets 956 — Intangible assets, net 851 983 Deferred income tax asset 2,164 2,693 Equity securities 2,205 — Other long-term assets 1,663 1,278 TOTAL ASSETS $ 58,877 $ 55,273 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,521 $ 5,180 Commissions payable 9,219 7,916 Income tax payable 784 592 Lease liabilities 1,184 — Other accrued expenses 10,311 11,053 Current portion of long-term debt, net — 1,454 Total current liabilities 25,019 26,195 Other long-term liabilities 604 1,879 Total liabilities 25,623 28,074 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 14,313 and 14,114 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 126,416 127,096 Accumulated deficit (93,307 ) (99,960 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 144 62 Total stockholders’ equity 33,254 27,199 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 58,877 $ 55,273





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 59,368 $ 56,170 $ 232,915 $ 225,958 Cost of sales 9,449 9,710 37,964 37,973 Gross profit 49,919 46,460 194,951 187,985 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 28,894 25,454 111,571 108,620 Selling, general and administrative 14,816 15,337 67,914 69,551 Total operating expenses 43,710 40,791 179,485 178,171 Operating income 6,209 5,669 15,466 9,814 Other expense: Interest expense (1 ) (41 ) (120 ) (323 ) Other expense, net (120 ) (130 ) (685 ) (261 ) Total other expense (121 ) (171 ) (805 ) (584 ) Income before income taxes 6,088 5,498 14,661 9,230 Income tax expense (2,264 ) (1,591 ) (3,112 ) (1,801 ) Net income $ 3,824 $ 3,907 $ 11,549 $ 7,429 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.82 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.79 $ 0.50 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 14,258 14,138 14,105 14,055 Diluted 14,703 15,117 14,599 14,980





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Region Three Months Ended June 30,

(unaudited) Fiscal Year Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Americas $ 41,690 70 % $ 39,351 70 % $ 166,336 71 % $ 163,236 72 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 17,678 30 % 16,819 30 % 66,579 29 % 62,722 28 % Total $ 59,368 100 % $ 56,170 100 % $ 232,915 100 % $ 225,958 100 % Active Accounts

(unaudited) As of June 30, 2020 2019 Change from Prior Year Percent Change Active Independent Distributors(1) Americas 49,000 67 % 44,000 67 % 5,000 11.4 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 24,000 33 % 22,000 33 % 2,000 9.1 % Total Active Independent Distributors 73,000 100 % 66,000 100 % 7,000 10.6 % Active Customers(2) Americas 83,000 78 % 95,000 80 % (12,000 ) (12.6) % Asia/Pacific & Europe 23,000 22 % 24,000 20 % (1,000 ) (4.2) % Total Active Customers 106,000 100 % 119,000 100 % (13,000 ) (10.9) % Active Accounts(3) Americas 132,000 74 % 139,000 75 % (7,000 ) (5.0) % Asia/Pacific & Europe 47,000 26 % 46,000 25 % 1,000 2.2 % Total Active Accounts 179,000 100 % 185,000 100 % (6,000 ) (3.2) % (1) Active Independent Distributors have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption. (2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only. (3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Distributors and Active Customers.





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Fiscal Year Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net income $ 3,824 $ 3,907 $ 11,549 $ 7,429 Interest expense 1 41 120 323 Provision for income taxes 2,264 1,591 3,112 1,801 Depreciation and amortization 824 539 2,777 1,895 Non-GAAP EBITDA: 6,913 6,078 17,558 11,448 Adjustments: Stock compensation expense 838 1,388 4,919 5,525 Other expense, net 120 130 685 261 Other adjustments(1) 334 95 806 1,015 Total adjustments 1,292 1,613 6,410 6,801 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,205 $ 7,691 $ 23,968 $ 18,249 (1) Other adjustments breakout: Class-action lawsuit expenses $ 334 $ 37 $ 703 $ 564 Executive team severance expenses, net — — — (79 ) Other nonrecurring legal and accounting expenses — 58 103 530 Total adjustments $ 334 $ 95 $ 806 $ 1,015



