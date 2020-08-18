New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Van Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394477/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on electric van market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by development of charging infrastructure for EVs, government subsidies and incentives, and preference for electric vans as economical mode of cargo and passenger transportation. In addition, development of charging infrastructure for EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electric van market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The electric van market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Small and mid-range electric vans

• Long-range electric vans



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the presence of battery renting options for electric vans as one of the prime reasons driving the electric van market growth during the next few years. Also, availability of electric vans on rent and growing focus on increasing mile range of electric vans will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our electric van market covers the following areas:

• Electric van market sizing

• Electric van market forecast

• Electric van market industry analysis





