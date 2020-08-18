TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All financial results are stated in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.

“Management believes that GLH is substantially undervalued compared to its peers. We have demonstrated the ability to achieve significant growth while navigating the COVID-19 crisis, and its impact on the market as well as our partners in each jurisdiction,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of GLH.

The Company focused on growing sales in Oregon, a tactical decision made to offset unexpected shut-down related losses in Nevada, and slower than expected growth in its other markets.

“We brought a laser focus to the areas that we believed provided the greatest opportunity for growth,” continued Yapp. “And we did it everywhere. The team’s disciplined approach to the Company’s front lines helped us drive innovation, maximize results, and further distinguish us from the competition, despite challenges facing the world and the industry. We believe we are turning the corner and can comfortably put past missteps behind us. GLH remains laser-focused on operational excellence.”

Q2 Financial Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $5.5M, an increase of 40% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 16% greater than the first quarter of 2020. This increase was led by record second quarter Chalice Farms retail revenues of $3.7M.
  • Retail growth was driven by an increase in total tickets of 16% and average ticket size of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Record year to date revenues from continuing operations of $10.2M, an increase of 40% compared to the first half of 2019, driven by Chalice Farms retail revenues and Oregon wholesale revenues.
  • Same store sales growth in the Chalice Farms network of 34% versus the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 25% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  • Oregon wholesale revenues up 96% year over year driven by improved supply chain and forecasting resulting in stabilization of inventory levels.
  • Lowest quarterly cash used in operations in Company history of $137,000.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-IFRS) was $0.7M for the three months ended June 30, 2020, off $0.1M sequentially due primarily to the shortfall in third party toll processing revenues. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-IFRS) was $1.4M for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an improvement of $2.5M or 64% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 driven by operational efficiencies, increased revenues and reduced G&A expenses and savings related to headcount. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.
  • Gross profit before fair value items was $1.5M, flat compared to the same period a year ago and down compared to the first quarter due to the unexpected shutdown and related losses in Nevada as well as the shortfall in third party toll processing revenues in Oregon and the reversal of an audit related adjustment in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Gross profit margin excluding fair value items of $(0.2)M and adjusted for extraordinary circumstances in Nevada $(0.2) and the write-off of inventory deposits in California $(0.1) was $1.8M (non-IFRS), equal to a gross margin rate (after these adjustments) of 33% which is favorable versus the average gross profit margin rate during Fiscal 2019 and only slightly off from 37% in the first quarter 2020, due to the shortfall of third-party revenues as mentioned previously.
  • Lowered operating expenses to $3.1M, a reduction of $0.7M compared to the same quarter of 2019 and $0.2M compared to the first quarter of 2020. Year to date for the six months ended June 30, 2020 operating expenses are down 22% compared to the same period of 2019.
  • In early July, the Company obtained approval from its debenture holders to pay all interest in shares, allowing for continued cash preservation as the Company continues the pursuit of becoming cash flow positive operationally.
  • The Company has sufficient cash on hand to meet its short-term obligations and has strong support from all stakeholders to continue to navigate this period of extraordinary growth, while contemplating various non-dilutive capital opportunities to invest further in the Company’s established retail network.

“The Company continues to drive top line growth out of Oregon, while gaining momentum in California and Washington. Discipline, rationalizing head count, optimizing inventory and scrutinizing payables turnover will continue to fuel our growth” further added Yapp.

Preliminary July Financial Results

Record revenues continued in July 2020. The Company produced preliminary unaudited estimated revenues of $2.0M at an estimated gross margin of 33%, led by Chalice Farms retail revenues of $1.4M and Oregon wholesale revenues of $0.5M.

“The Company’s Crawl, Walk, Run strategy helped us build the momentum needed for a great Q1 and Q2,” said Yapp. “Delivery, online ordering and driving innovation in customer experience has led to really solid growth in retail. We are maximizing service to our customers with new products, education and humanity. Our teams have shown up for our customers and continue to perform above our expectations.”

As of June 30, 2020, the Company offers, directly and through its partners, over 145 SKUs across 23 product lines all under Chalice brands, in four jurisdictions: Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington.

Disclaimer Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

The financial information presented in this news release for July 2020 is based on preliminary, unaudited financial statements prepared by management. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. Such financial information is qualified in its entirety with reference to the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) in November 2020. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes to the July 2020 financial information presented in this news release, to the extent that it is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's unaudited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.   
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)   
As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019    
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)    
     
  June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
     
ASSETS    
CURRENT    
Cash $1,143,787  $3,531,202 
Accounts receivableNote 5 212,036   167,178 
Other receivablesNote 5 and 11 1,005,984   447,901 
Income tax recoverable  -   74,034 
Sales tax recoverable  327,168   271,866 
Biological assetsNote 7 233,508   88,078 
InventoryNote 7 2,989,032   2,965,304 
Prepaid expenses and deposits  432,301   325,329 
Total current assets  6,343,816   7,870,892 
     
Property, plant and equipmentNote 8 2,831,237   3,723,489 
Notes receivableNote 6 919,488   919,488 
Right-of-use assets, netNote 9 4,089,643   4,333,064 
Intangible assetsNote 10 10,737,423   10,737,423 
GoodwillNote 10 4,056,172   4,056,172 
Total assets  28,977,779   31,640,528 
     
LIABILITIES    
CURRENT    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  2,547,900   1,564,982 
Interest payable  456,372   125,900 
Income taxes payable  616,975   - 
Deferred income tax payable  248,852   248,852 
Sales tax payable  209,527   187,520 
Current portion of long-term debtNote 12 99,894   82,404 
Notes payableNote 11 208,817   - 
Lease liabilityNote 12 887,070   843,238 
Total current liabilities  5,275,407   3,052,896 
     
Long term debtNote 12 -   29,952 
Long term lease liabilityNote 12 4,084,551   4,090,806 
Convertible debentures carried at fair valueNote 11 4,653,136   4,706,141 
Consideration payable - cash portionNote 12 4,517,477   4,218,866 
Consideration payable - equity portionNote 12 4,854,132   4,940,667 
Total liabilities  23,384,703   21,039,328 
     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Share capitalNote 13 147,926,008   147,763,499 
Warrant reserveNote 14 1,554,929   1,980,217 
Share option reserveNote 15 3,843,938   4,181,350 
Contributed surplus  59,940   59,940 
Deficit  (147,791,739)  (143,383,806)
Total shareholders' equity  5,593,076   10,601,200 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $28,977,779  $31,640,528 


 



GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD.       
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)     
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019        
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)        
         
  For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,
   2020   2019   2020   2019 
Revenues        
Product salesNote 20$5,312,655  $3,931,536   9,552,237  $7,660,495 
Royalty and other revenueNote 20 204,078   8,286   634,800   210,356 
Total Revenue  5,516,733   3,939,822   10,187,037   7,870,851 
Inventory expensed to cost of salesNote 7, 20 4,041,207   2,465,737   7,005,399   4,981,167 
Gross margin, excluding fair value items  1,475,526   1,474,085   3,181,638   2,889,684 
         
Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory soldNote 7, 20 (34,358)  -   (34,358)  - 
Loss on changes in fair value of biological assetsNote 7, 20 216,870   -   196,156   - 
Gross profit  1,293,014   1,474,085   3,019,840   2,889,684 
         
Expenses:        
General and administration  2,190,871   2,867,526   4,499,030   5,744,595 
Share based compensationNote 15 93,697   (82,216)  223,276   329,710 
Sales and marketing  539,028   377,427   1,074,054   1,006,112 
Depreciation and amortizationNote 8, 9 230,278   560,571   535,738   1,076,501 
Total expenses  3,053,874   3,723,308   6,332,098   8,156,918 
                 
Loss before items noted below  (1,760,860)  (2,249,223)  (3,312,258)  (5,267,234)
Interest expense  547,743   753,308   1,098,844   1,484,309 
Transaction costs  41,051   2,114   41,051   8,222 
Loss on disposal of assetsNote 8 310,017   109,856   317,839   92,911 
Other (income) loss  (9,781)  124,240   (38,220)  (16,957)
Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities  -   (82,101)  -   (581,763)
Loss on change in fair value of convertible debenturesNote 11 -   155,446   -   119,277 
Loss before income taxes  (2,649,890)  (3,312,086)  (4,731,772)  (6,373,233)
Current income tax expense  304,932   4,300   663,216   15,924 
Net loss from continuing operations  (2,954,822)  (3,316,386)  (5,394,988)  (6,389,157)
Loss from discontinued operations  -   (123,195)  -   (96,469)
Net loss  (2,954,822)  (3,439,582)  (5,394,988)  (6,485,625)
Other comprehensive loss        
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:        
Cumulative translation adjustment  -   89,831   -   982,045 
Comprehensive loss $(2,954,822) $(3,529,413) $(5,394,988) $(7,467,670)
Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $(0.00) $(0.01) $(0.01) $(0.01)
Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $-  $(0.00) $-  $(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding  861,790,774   575,776,971   860,840,418   555,451,438 
         




Adjusted EBITDA       
        
 For the three months ended For the six months ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
        
Loss before income taxes$(2,649,890) $(3,312,086) $(4,731,772) $(6,373,233)
Adjustments:       
Net impact, fair value of biological assets 182,512   -   161,798   - 
Depreciation and amortization 503,044   560,571   1,071,389   1,076,501 
Fair value changes on debt and equity instruments -   73,345   -   (462,486)
Share based compensation 93,697   (82,216)  223,276   329,710 
Interest expense, net 547,743   753,308   1,098,844   1,484,309 
Transaction costs 41,051   2,114   41,051   8,222 
Start-up costs(1) -   -   119,196   - 
Extraordinary losses(2)  236,000   -   236,000   - 
Impairments and other (9,781)  124,240   86,780   (16,957)
Loss on disposal 310,017   109,856   317,839   92,911 
Adjusted EBITDA$(745,607) $(1,770,868) $(1,375,599) $(3,861,023)
(1) Write-off of significant start up costs related to the Company's California business       
(2) Losses experienced in Nevada due to unexpected shut down and facility abandonment due to COVID-19       