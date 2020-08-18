TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in retail, production, processing, wholesale, and distribution, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All financial results are stated in US dollars, unless otherwise noted.



“Management believes that GLH is substantially undervalued compared to its peers. We have demonstrated the ability to achieve significant growth while navigating the COVID-19 crisis, and its impact on the market as well as our partners in each jurisdiction,” stated Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer of GLH.

The Company focused on growing sales in Oregon, a tactical decision made to offset unexpected shut-down related losses in Nevada, and slower than expected growth in its other markets.

“We brought a laser focus to the areas that we believed provided the greatest opportunity for growth,” continued Yapp. “And we did it everywhere. The team’s disciplined approach to the Company’s front lines helped us drive innovation, maximize results, and further distinguish us from the competition, despite challenges facing the world and the industry. We believe we are turning the corner and can comfortably put past missteps behind us. GLH remains laser-focused on operational excellence.”

Q2 Financial Highlights:

Record quarterly revenues from continuing operations of $5.5M, an increase of 40% compared to the second quarter of 2019 and 16% greater than the first quarter of 2020. This increase was led by record second quarter Chalice Farms retail revenues of $3.7M.

Retail growth was driven by an increase in total tickets of 16% and average ticket size of 16% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Record year to date revenues from continuing operations of $10.2M, an increase of 40% compared to the first half of 2019, driven by Chalice Farms retail revenues and Oregon wholesale revenues.

Same store sales growth in the Chalice Farms network of 34% versus the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 25% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Oregon wholesale revenues up 96% year over year driven by improved supply chain and forecasting resulting in stabilization of inventory levels.

Lowest quarterly cash used in operations in Company history of $137,000.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-IFRS) was $0.7M for the three months ended June 30, 2020, off $0.1M sequentially due primarily to the shortfall in third party toll processing revenues. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (non-IFRS) was $1.4M for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an improvement of $2.5M or 64% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2019 driven by operational efficiencies, increased revenues and reduced G&A expenses and savings related to headcount. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, which the Company considers important in assessing operations. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (non-IFRS) to income (loss) before income taxes, please see below.

Gross profit before fair value items was $1.5M, flat compared to the same period a year ago and down compared to the first quarter due to the unexpected shutdown and related losses in Nevada as well as the shortfall in third party toll processing revenues in Oregon and the reversal of an audit related adjustment in the first quarter of 2020.

Gross profit margin excluding fair value items of $(0.2)M and adjusted for extraordinary circumstances in Nevada $(0.2) and the write-off of inventory deposits in California $(0.1) was $1.8M (non-IFRS), equal to a gross margin rate (after these adjustments) of 33% which is favorable versus the average gross profit margin rate during Fiscal 2019 and only slightly off from 37% in the first quarter 2020, due to the shortfall of third-party revenues as mentioned previously.

Lowered operating expenses to $3.1M, a reduction of $0.7M compared to the same quarter of 2019 and $0.2M compared to the first quarter of 2020. Year to date for the six months ended June 30, 2020 operating expenses are down 22% compared to the same period of 2019.

In early July, the Company obtained approval from its debenture holders to pay all interest in shares, allowing for continued cash preservation as the Company continues the pursuit of becoming cash flow positive operationally.

The Company has sufficient cash on hand to meet its short-term obligations and has strong support from all stakeholders to continue to navigate this period of extraordinary growth, while contemplating various non-dilutive capital opportunities to invest further in the Company’s established retail network.

“The Company continues to drive top line growth out of Oregon, while gaining momentum in California and Washington. Discipline, rationalizing head count, optimizing inventory and scrutinizing payables turnover will continue to fuel our growth” further added Yapp.

Preliminary July Financial Results

Record revenues continued in July 2020. The Company produced preliminary unaudited estimated revenues of $2.0M at an estimated gross margin of 33%, led by Chalice Farms retail revenues of $1.4M and Oregon wholesale revenues of $0.5M.

“The Company’s Crawl, Walk, Run strategy helped us build the momentum needed for a great Q1 and Q2,” said Yapp. “Delivery, online ordering and driving innovation in customer experience has led to really solid growth in retail. We are maximizing service to our customers with new products, education and humanity. Our teams have shown up for our customers and continue to perform above our expectations.”

As of June 30, 2020, the Company offers, directly and through its partners, over 145 SKUs across 23 product lines all under Chalice brands, in four jurisdictions: Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington.

Disclaimer Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

The financial information presented in this news release for July 2020 is based on preliminary, unaudited financial statements prepared by management. Accordingly, such financial information may be subject to change. Such financial information is qualified in its entirety with reference to the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) in November 2020. While the Company does not expect there to be any material changes to the July 2020 financial information presented in this news release, to the extent that it is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company's unaudited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.

Investor Conference Call

Golden Leaf Holdings – 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Call

Golden Leaf management, led by Mr. John Varghese, Executive Chairman and Mr. Jeff Yapp, Chief Executive Officer, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 5:00pm ET, to report its financial results for Q2 ended June 30, 2020. Please click here to register and stream the call, or use the following phone numbers:

Toll Free: 1-877-407-0784

Toll/International: 1-201-689-8560

Conference ID: 13707968

A live audio webcast will be available online on the Company’s website at www.goldenleafholdings.com where it will be archived for one year.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through midnight Tuesday, September 1, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 from the US or Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 from international locations. The conference ID is: 13707968.

Q2 2020 Virtual Webinar

GLH will host a Virtual Webinar for shareholders providing a corporate update and a summary of the second quarter. The webinar will be on Wednesday August 19th, at 5:00pm ET. Participants are asked to join approximately 10 minutes before the start of the Webinar. See below for the link to the live webinar.

Register for the Webinar by visiting the following link: Q2 2020 Virtual Webinar

Webcast Replay

A replay will be available approximately one hour after the Webinar ends by following the registration link: Q2 2020 Virtual Webinar Replay

About Golden Leaf Holdings:

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The Company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese

Executive Chairman

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

971-371-2685

ir@goldenleafholdings.com

Disclaimer: This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include but are not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks, market risks, risks inherent in cultivation, manufacturing and retail operations such as unforeseen costs and production shutdowns, difficulties in maintaining brand loyalty, and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.









GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited) As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT Cash $ 1,143,787 $ 3,531,202 Accounts receivable Note 5 212,036 167,178 Other receivables Note 5 and 11 1,005,984 447,901 Income tax recoverable - 74,034 Sales tax recoverable 327,168 271,866 Biological assets Note 7 233,508 88,078 Inventory Note 7 2,989,032 2,965,304 Prepaid expenses and deposits 432,301 325,329 Total current assets 6,343,816 7,870,892 Property, plant and equipment Note 8 2,831,237 3,723,489 Notes receivable Note 6 919,488 919,488 Right-of-use assets, net Note 9 4,089,643 4,333,064 Intangible assets Note 10 10,737,423 10,737,423 Goodwill Note 10 4,056,172 4,056,172 Total assets 28,977,779 31,640,528 LIABILITIES CURRENT Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,547,900 1,564,982 Interest payable 456,372 125,900 Income taxes payable 616,975 - Deferred income tax payable 248,852 248,852 Sales tax payable 209,527 187,520 Current portion of long-term debt Note 12 99,894 82,404 Notes payable Note 11 208,817 - Lease liability Note 12 887,070 843,238 Total current liabilities 5,275,407 3,052,896 Long term debt Note 12 - 29,952 Long term lease liability Note 12 4,084,551 4,090,806 Convertible debentures carried at fair value Note 11 4,653,136 4,706,141 Consideration payable - cash portion Note 12 4,517,477 4,218,866 Consideration payable - equity portion Note 12 4,854,132 4,940,667 Total liabilities 23,384,703 21,039,328 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital Note 13 147,926,008 147,763,499 Warrant reserve Note 14 1,554,929 1,980,217 Share option reserve Note 15 3,843,938 4,181,350 Contributed surplus 59,940 59,940 Deficit (147,791,739 ) (143,383,806 ) Total shareholders' equity 5,593,076 10,601,200 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 28,977,779 $ 31,640,528

















GOLDEN LEAF HOLDINGS LTD. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (Expressed in U.S. dollars) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Product sales Note 20 $ 5,312,655 $ 3,931,536 9,552,237 $ 7,660,495 Royalty and other revenue Note 20 204,078 8,286 634,800 210,356 Total Revenue 5,516,733 3,939,822 10,187,037 7,870,851 Inventory expensed to cost of sales Note 7, 20 4,041,207 2,465,737 7,005,399 4,981,167 Gross margin, excluding fair value items 1,475,526 1,474,085 3,181,638 2,889,684 Fair value changes in biological assets included in inventory sold Note 7, 20 (34,358 ) - (34,358 ) - Loss on changes in fair value of biological assets Note 7, 20 216,870 - 196,156 - Gross profit 1,293,014 1,474,085 3,019,840 2,889,684 Expenses: General and administration 2,190,871 2,867,526 4,499,030 5,744,595 Share based compensation Note 15 93,697 (82,216 ) 223,276 329,710 Sales and marketing 539,028 377,427 1,074,054 1,006,112 Depreciation and amortization Note 8, 9 230,278 560,571 535,738 1,076,501 Total expenses 3,053,874 3,723,308 6,332,098 8,156,918 Loss before items noted below (1,760,860 ) (2,249,223 ) (3,312,258 ) (5,267,234 ) Interest expense 547,743 753,308 1,098,844 1,484,309 Transaction costs 41,051 2,114 41,051 8,222 Loss on disposal of assets Note 8 310,017 109,856 317,839 92,911 Other (income) loss (9,781 ) 124,240 (38,220 ) (16,957 ) Gain on change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (82,101 ) - (581,763 ) Loss on change in fair value of convertible debentures Note 11 - 155,446 - 119,277 Loss before income taxes (2,649,890 ) (3,312,086 ) (4,731,772 ) (6,373,233 ) Current income tax expense 304,932 4,300 663,216 15,924 Net loss from continuing operations (2,954,822 ) (3,316,386 ) (5,394,988 ) (6,389,157 ) Loss from discontinued operations - (123,195 ) - (96,469 ) Net loss (2,954,822 ) (3,439,582 ) (5,394,988 ) (6,485,625 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Cumulative translation adjustment - 89,831 - 982,045 Comprehensive loss $ (2,954,822 ) $ (3,529,413 ) $ (5,394,988 ) $ (7,467,670 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Basic and diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ - $ (0.00 ) $ - $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 861,790,774 575,776,971 860,840,418 555,451,438











