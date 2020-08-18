New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898959/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communications Satellites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$233.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Earth Observation Satellites segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $108.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR
The Space Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$108.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
Launch Vehicles Segment to Record 4% CAGR
In the global Launch Vehicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 123-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898959/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Aerospace & Defense, The World’s Largest & Most Powerful
Industry, Undergoes Transformation
Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The
First Step in Transforming Operations
Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in
Engineering & Product Transformation
Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and
Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Space Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AAR CORP. (USA)
Airbus Group (Netherlands)
Applied Radar, Inc. (USA)
Arianespace SA (France)
BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom)
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation (USA)
Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)
Dassault Aviation SA (France)
DigitalGlobe (USA)
Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel)
L3 Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
Orbital ATK, Inc. (USA)
Planet Labs Inc. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
RUAG AG (Switzerland)
Safran S.A. (France)
Space Exploration Technologies Corp (USA)
The Boeing Company (USA)
UTC Aerospace Systems (USA)
Pratt & Whitney (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &
Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for
Satellites
Micro-Satellites Make Their Mark
Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st
Century Combat Force
Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in
Air-to-Air Missile Systems
European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile
Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology
Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-
Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air
Defense Environments
Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles
Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast
Geographical Area
New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-
Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by
Enemy Radar
Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration
to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment
Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide
Low Cost Access to Space
Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed
High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved
Decision Making
High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented
Demands for Video and Data Services
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Space Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Space Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Space Equipment Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Communications Satellites (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Communications Satellites (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Communications Satellites (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Earth Observation Satellites (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Earth Observation Satellites (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Earth Observation Satellites (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Launch Vehicles (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Launch Vehicles (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Launch Vehicles (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Space Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Space Equipment Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Space Equipment Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 15: United States Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Space Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Canadian Space Equipment Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 18: Space Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Space Equipment: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 20: Space Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 21: Japanese Space Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 22: Chinese Space Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Space Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 24: Chinese Space Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Space Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Space Equipment Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Space Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 27: European Space Equipment Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: European Space Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 29: Space Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 31: Space Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: French Space Equipment Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 33: French Space Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 34: Space Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 35: German Space Equipment Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 36: German Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Space Equipment Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Space Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: Italian Space Equipment Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Space Equipment: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: Space Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: United Kingdom Space Equipment Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 43: Rest of Europe Space Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 44: Space Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: Rest of Europe Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 46: Space Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 47: Asia-Pacific Space Equipment Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Asia-Pacific Space Equipment Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 49: Rest of World Space Equipment Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Rest of World Space Equipment Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Space Equipment Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898959/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: