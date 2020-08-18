New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Space Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898959/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Communications Satellites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$233.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Earth Observation Satellites segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $108.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Space Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$108.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Launch Vehicles Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Launch Vehicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 123-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AAR CORP.

Airbus Group SE

Applied Radar, Inc.

Arianespace SA

BAE Systems Plc

Ball Aerospace

Bombardier, Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

DigitalGlobe, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RUAG Holding AG

Safran SA

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

The Boeing Company







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerospace & Defense, The World’s Largest & Most Powerful

Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The

First Step in Transforming Operations

Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in

Engineering & Product Transformation

Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and

Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Space Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2018 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial &

Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for

Satellites

Micro-Satellites Make Their Mark

Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st

Century Combat Force

Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in

Air-to-Air Missile Systems

European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile

Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology

Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-

Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air

Defense Environments

Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles

Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast

Geographical Area

New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-

Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by

Enemy Radar

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration

to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide

Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed

High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved

Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented

Demands for Video and Data Services



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Space Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Space Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Space Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Communications Satellites (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Communications Satellites (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Communications Satellites (Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Earth Observation Satellites (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Earth Observation Satellites (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Earth Observation Satellites (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Launch Vehicles (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Launch Vehicles (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Launch Vehicles (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Space Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Space Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Space Equipment Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 15: United States Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Space Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Canadian Space Equipment Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 18: Space Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Space Equipment: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 20: Space Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 21: Japanese Space Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 22: Chinese Space Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 23: Space Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 24: Chinese Space Equipment Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Space Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Space Equipment Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Space Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 27: European Space Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: European Space Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 29: Space Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 31: Space Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: French Space Equipment Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 33: French Space Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 34: Space Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 35: German Space Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 36: German Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 37: Italian Space Equipment Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: Space Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: Italian Space Equipment Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Space Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Space Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 42: United Kingdom Space Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 43: Rest of Europe Space Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 44: Space Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Rest of Europe Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 46: Space Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 47: Asia-Pacific Space Equipment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Asia-Pacific Space Equipment Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 49: Rest of World Space Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Rest of World Space Equipment Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Space Equipment Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

