Fort Myers, Fla., Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) welcomes medical oncologist and hematologist Kristen Gonter-Aubin, DO. She is seeing patients at the FCS Englewood office at 714 Doctors Drive, Englewood, FL and at the FCS Venice Healthpark location at 836 Sunset Lake Blvd, Suite 101, Venice, FL.

After earning her medical degree from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Kristen Gonter-Aubin, DO completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Louisville. While there, she was appointed chief resident and participated in the Internal Medicine Steering Committee as vice chair. She was then awarded a fellowship in hematology/oncology from Moffitt Cancer Center through the University of South Florida, where she was named chief fellow.

Prior to joining FCS, Dr. Gonter-Aubin held various roles at the University of South Florida, where she served as a member of the Hematology/Oncology Fellow Committee, the Program Evaluation Committee and the Resident Advisory Committee. She has presented at conferences including the Moffitt Clinical Symposium and the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, where her abstract was published in Blood.

“We’re excited to welcome Dr. Gonter-Aubin to FCS. She will undoubtedly be a tremendous addition to the Venice and Englewood communities and to our patients,” said FCS CEO Nathan Walcker.

FCS President & Managing Physician Dr. Lucio Gordan said, “Dr. Gonter-Aubin comes to us with outstanding clinical leadership skills, as demonstrated through her educational and professional careers. I am delighted to welcome her to FCS.”

