Our reports on edge data center market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for video streaming services, focus on development of smart cities, and increasing mobile data traffic. In addition, rising demand for video streaming services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The edge data center market analysis includes component segment and geographic landscapes



The edge data center market is segmented as below:

By Component

• IT infrastructure

• General construction

• Power management systems

• Cooling systems

• Security solutions

• Racks

• DCIM



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in number of partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the edge data center market growth during the next few years. Also, growing investments in edge data centers and growing investments in 5g will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our edge data center market covers the following areas:

• Edge data center market sizing

• Edge data center market forecast

• Edge data center market industry analysis





