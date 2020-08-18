New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Front-end Module Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05251446/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on automotive front-end module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing government support to promote EVs, increasing the need for reduction of manufacturing cost, and growing monocoque chassis market.

The automotive front-end module market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive front-end module market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of smart automotive bumpers as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive front-end module market growth during the next few years. Also, expansion of FEM market from monocoque chassis to body-on-frame vehicles and growing use of carbon-fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in fem will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our automotive front-end module market covers the following areas:

