BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare , has selected Juniper Access Points driven by Mist AI and Juniper Mist Cloud Services to upgrade the Wi-Fi experience across all of its operations, which includes Outside School Hours Care within schools, kindergarten, long day care, worship centers and community services. The new AI-driven network will enable the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare to create better mobile experiences for staff and guests, all while lowering the cost of wireless network deployment and operations through proactive actions, predictive recommendations and self-driving networks™.



Home to a congregation of over 700,000 across 77,000 plus square kilometers in South-East Queensland, the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare operates mass centres, schools, family services sites and offices. Besides worship services, the church also provides community services through several support organizations, as well as education across a variety of levels.

The Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare provides help for those requiring support across areas including family relationships, disability, childcare, aged care, community services and pastoral through its community services sites. As such, fast and reliable networking connectivity is key for the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare to be able to provide its essential community services across Brisbane.

These services include its family service operations, which spans over 300 small service sites and a workforce of over 5,000 individuals, who help over 160,000 community cases each year. In addition, the organization is looking at indoor location services using vBLE® to better engage with guests via proximity notifications and alerts. As a non-profit organization with limited resources, an AI-driven network that is operated via a modern cloud is crucial for the Archdiocese of Brisbane to maximize network uptime and ensure the best user experiences with limited IT resources.

By switching to Juniper, Wi-Fi deployments which previously required several days due to the requirements for manual access can now be remotely provisioned through the cloud almost immediately. In addition, troubleshooting, maintenance and upgrading of the wireless network is now greatly streamlined, allowing for the Archdiocese of Brisbane’s limited ICT resources to save close to 60% in terms of manhours compared to what they had to do previously. Going forward, the organization is looking at ways to extend this AI-driven insight and automation to other parts of their network for even greater performance, reliability and OPEX savings.

This ease of deployment, coupled with the simplicity and reliability of the Juniper Access Points driven by Mist AI and Juniper Mist Cloud Services will enable both caregivers and care recipients to stay connected and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity for productivity and leisure purposes.

Supporting Quotes:

“Juniper Networks has been an excellent partner at every step of the way as we looked to update the network infrastructure in the most streamlined and automated way possible. The deployment of Juniper’s AI-driven solutions has set a strong foundation for future network transformation and opened the door to explore the further adoption of IoT technology. This will help bolster our social services capabilities and provide a better level of care for people in need.”

- Iain Teo, Operations Manager, Information, Communication and Technology, Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare

“The Archdiocese of Brisbane does incredibly important community work and we are honoured that they have given us the opportunity to work with them to deliver a fast, reliable and AI-driven wireless experience across its entire network. Similar to how the Archdiocese of Brisbane’s work emphasizes dedicated support and connectivity, we are confident that with Juniper, the community they serve will now see far improved networking performance and reliability, regardless of how and where they choose to connect from.”

- Bruce Bennie, VP & GM, ANZ, Juniper Networks

