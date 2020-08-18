New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864358/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR
The Mobile Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move
Recent Market Activity
M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform
Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning
Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth
Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic &
Enterprise Sectors
Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile
Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market
Fast Facts on Mobile Usage
Opportunity Indicators
Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth
Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market
Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer &
Enterprise Sectors
Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital
Education
M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Mobile Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Adobe Inc. (USA)
Apple, Inc. (USA)
AT&T, Inc. (USA)
Blackboard, Inc. (USA)
Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
Kineo (UK)
Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)
dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)
IBM Corporation (USA)
PeopleFluent (USA)
Promethean Ltd. (UK)
Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
SAP SE (Germany)
Skillsoft Corporation (USA)
SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning
Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates
Market Growth
Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning
Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-
Learning
Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects
Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs
Well for M-Learning
Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand
Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings
Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet
Devices
Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems
Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based
Collaborative Learning
Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools
M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth
Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector
Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market
Education Apps Grow in Prominence
Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning
Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content
Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to
the Needy
Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth
Opportunities
BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms
Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning
Mobile Learning and MOOCs
M-Learning in Business Settings
Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile
Technology
Learning & Training through Mobile Devices
Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning
Ranked by Importance
M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches
Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for CorporateTraining
Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate
Training
Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy
Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning
Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning
in Corporate Sector
M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers
Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and
Performance
Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of
Mobile Apps
BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for
Mobile Learning
Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning
LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready
Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market
Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5
Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee
Training
Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M -
Learning Market
Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness
of Mobile Learning
Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices
Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises
Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning
Experience
Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning
Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics
Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for
Multi-Screen Learners
Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media
Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content
Rendering
Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials
without Network Connectivity
Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning
Technology
Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector
Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning
Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms
Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels
Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Mobile Learning Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Mobile Learning Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Mobile Learning Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Mobile Learning Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Mobile Learning Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Mobile Learning Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 14: European Mobile Learning Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Mobile Learning Market in France: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Mobile Learning Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Mobile Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Learning: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 22: Mobile Learning Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Mobile Learning Market in Russia: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Mobile Learning Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Mobile Learning Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Mobile Learning Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$
Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Mobile Learning Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Learning:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Mobile Learning Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Mobile Learning Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Mobile Learning Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Mobile Learning Market in Argentina in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Mobile Learning Market in Brazil: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Mobile Learning Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Mobile Learning Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Mobile Learning Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Latin America:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 52: Mobile Learning Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Mobile Learning Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Mobile Learning Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Mobile Learning Market in Israel in US$ Million:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Mobile Learning Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Mobile Learning Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Mobile Learning Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Mobile Learning Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Mobile Learning Market in Africa: A Historic Review
in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 76
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864358/?utm_source=GNW
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
