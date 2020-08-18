New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864358/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR



The Mobile Learning market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.7% and 18.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 172-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move

Recent Market Activity

M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform

Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning

Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth

Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic &

Enterprise Sectors

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile

Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market

Fast Facts on Mobile Usage

Opportunity Indicators

Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth

Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market

Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer &

Enterprise Sectors

Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital

Education

M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Adobe Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Blackboard, Inc. (USA)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)

Kineo (UK)

Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)

dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)

IBM Corporation (USA)

PeopleFluent (USA)

Promethean Ltd. (UK)

Saba Software, Inc. (USA)

SAP SE (Germany)

Skillsoft Corporation (USA)

SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)

Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning

Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates

Market Growth

Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students

Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning

Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-

Learning

Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects

Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs

Well for M-Learning

Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand

Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings

Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet

Devices

Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems

Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based

Collaborative Learning

Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools

M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth

Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector

Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market

Education Apps Grow in Prominence

Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning

Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content

Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to

the Needy

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth

Opportunities

BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms

Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning

Mobile Learning and MOOCs

M-Learning in Business Settings

Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile

Technology

Learning & Training through Mobile Devices

Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning

Ranked by Importance

M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches

Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for CorporateTraining

Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate

Training

Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy

Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning

Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning

in Corporate Sector

M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers

Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and

Performance

Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of

Mobile Apps

BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for

Mobile Learning

Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning

LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready

Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market

Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5

Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee

Training

Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M -

Learning Market

Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness

of Mobile Learning

Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices

Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises

Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning

Experience

Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning

Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics

Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for

Multi-Screen Learners

Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media

Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content

Rendering

Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials

without Network Connectivity

Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning

Technology

Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector

Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning

Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms

Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels

Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mobile Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Mobile Learning Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Mobile Learning Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Mobile Learning Market in the United States:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 9: Mobile Learning Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Mobile Learning Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Mobile Learning Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 14: European Mobile Learning Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Mobile Learning Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: French Mobile Learning Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Mobile Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 18: German Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Learning: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 22: Mobile Learning Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Mobile Learning Market in Russia: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 28: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Mobile Learning Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Mobile Learning Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Mobile Learning Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Mobile Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Mobile Learning Historic Market Review in US$

Million: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Mobile Learning Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mobile Learning:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Mobile Learning Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 41: Mobile Learning Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Mobile Learning Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 44: Mobile Learning Market in Argentina in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Mobile Learning Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Mobile Learning Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Mobile Learning Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Mobile Learning Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Mobile Learning Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Mobile Learning Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Mobile Learning: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 55: Mobile Learning Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 57: Mobile Learning Market in Israel in US$ Million:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Mobile Learning Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Mobile Learning Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Mobile Learning Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Mobile Learning Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Mobile Learning Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Mobile Learning Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Mobile Learning Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Mobile Learning Market in Africa: A Historic Review

in US$ Million for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 76

