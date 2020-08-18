New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kids` Food and Beverages Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05864286/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Kids` Food and Beverages market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$30.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 167-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Kids? Food and Beverages - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Developed Markets to Remain Strong
Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
India & China: Potential Untapped Markets
Competitive Landscape
Innovation/Product Launches is the Name of the Game in the
Crowded Marketplace
Global Competitor Market Shares
Kids’ Food and Beverages Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Kids? Food and Beverages Market Exhibits Significant Growth
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (USA)
Britvic Plc. (UK)
Brothers International Food Corp. (USA)
Campbell Soup Company (USA)
Clif Bar & Co. (USA)
Conagra Brands, Inc. (Formerly ConAgra Foods, Inc.) (USA)
Elevation Brands, LLC (USA)
General Mills, Inc. (USA)
GlaxoSmithkline Plc (UK)
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd. (India)
Kellogg Company (USA)
The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)
Lifeway Foods, Inc. (USA)
Mondelez International, Inc. (USA)
McKee Foods Corporation (USA)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
PepsiCo, Inc. (USA)
Quaker Oats Company (USA)
Tipco Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand)
Vitaco Health NZ Ltd (New Zealand)
Healtheries (New Zealand)
Want Want China Holdings Ltd. (China)
Yum Yum Chips (Canada)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market
Prospects
Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending
Growing Awareness of Well Balanced Diet on a Global Scale
Growing Preference for Healthy, Organic & All Natural Foods:
Reinvigorating Market Growth
Healthy Bakery Products Gain Prominence
Parents Demand Performance Boosting Products
Pester Power of Children Significantly Impacts Parents?
Purchasing Decisions
RTEC for Children Gain Favorable Nutritional Profile, Bodes
Well for Market Penetration
Governmental Efforts towards Better Nutrition: MyPlate and
Change4Life Campaigns
Breakfast Food Manufacturers Target Children
Consumers Inclined towards Healthy Snacking
Difference in Snacking Patterns in Kids across the World
Product Appearance & Packaging Is Key
Building Consumer Confidence through Scientific Evidence
Advertising: A Major Prerequisite
Manufacturers Rope in Popular Television Characters for Product
Endorsements
Marketing Strategies for Children’s Food and Beverages
Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets: Opportunities Galore
Rising Women Workforce: A Significant Growth Driver
Urbanization: A Megatrend Fueling Demand for RTEC in Emerging
Economies
Commercially Prepared Kids? Foods: A Boon for Working Parents
Portion-Controlled Meal Solutions
Vitamin-enriched Products: Boosting Market Growth
?Feel Good? Factor will Drive Future Growth
Consumer Focus on Functional Ingredients
Market Trends by Sector
Frozen Desserts
Bakery Products
Snack Foods
Health Drinks are Making Biggest Gains
Dairy Products
Functional Beverages for Children Register Significant Growth
Fruits & Vegetables
Obesity - An Alarming Health Issue
Obesity Statistics - A Glance
Fighting Obesity with Fibers
Instant Noodles - A Favorite Food Among Kids
Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant
Noodles
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children Boosts Demand
Online Sales Expand Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Kids` Food and Beverages Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Kids` Food and Beverages Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Kids` Food and Beverages Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Kids` Food and Beverages Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Kids` Food and Beverages: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Kids` Food and Beverages Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Kids` Food and Beverages Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Kids` Food and Beverages Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Kids` Food and Beverages Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Kids` Food and Beverages:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Kids` Food and Beverages Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Kids` Food and Beverages Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 30: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Kids` Food and Beverages Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Review in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Kids` Food and
Beverages: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Kids` Food and Beverages Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Kids` Food and Beverages Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Kids` Food and Beverages Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Kids` Food and Beverages Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 52: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Kids` Food and Beverages Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Kids` Food and Beverages: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Kids` Food and Beverages Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Kids` Food and Beverages Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Kids` Food and Beverages
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Kids` Food and Beverages Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Kids` Food and Beverages Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Kids` Food and Beverages Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 71
