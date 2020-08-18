NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF) is pleased to announce that it has filed and obtained a receipt for a preliminary short form prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, in connection with its CA$50,000,000 bought deal private placement of 22,222,222 special warrants (“Special Warrants”) completed on July 29, 2020 (the “Offering”). The Preliminary Prospectus relates to the qualification for distribution of the 22,222,222 units of the Company (the “Units”), issuable for no additional consideration, upon the exercise or deemed exercise of the Special Warrants. No additional Special Warrants or Units are being offered for sale in connection with the Preliminary Prospectus and no additional funds are to be received by the Company from the distribution of the Units. The Offering was conducted by a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Scotiabank and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

The completion of the Offering was announced on July 29, 2020. A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus and of the press release announcing the completion of the Offering are each available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Caldas Gold

Caldas Gold is a Canadian junior mining company currently advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold also owns 100% of the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

Additional information on Caldas Gold can be found on its website at www.caldasgold.ca and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements, which are all statements other than statements of historical fact, include, but are not limited to, the qualification of the Units for trading. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Caldas Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include: risks associated with receiving final regulatory and other approvals or consents, and the other risk factors as described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus and in the Company’s recently filed annual information form, each of which are available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Caldas Gold disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management’s estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

