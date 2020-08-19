New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adsorbents Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898940/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Molecular Sieves, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Activated Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Adsorbents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR.

Activated Alumina Segment to Record 2.4% CAGR

In the global Activated Alumina segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$496.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$570 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$768.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 295-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Arkema Group
  • Axens SA
  • BASF SE
  • Cabot Corporation
  • Calgon Carbon Corporation
  • Clariant AG
  • Graver Technologies LLC
  • Honeywell UOP
  • Sorbead India
  • W. R. Grace & Co.
  • Zeochem AG
  • Zeolyst International




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Adsorbents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Adsorbents Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Adsorbents Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Adsorbents Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Molecular Sieves (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Molecular Sieves (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Molecular Sieves (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Activated Carbon (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Activated Carbon (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Activated Carbon (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Activated Alumina (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Activated Alumina (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 12: Activated Alumina (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Silica Gel (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Silica Gel (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Silica Gel (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Petroleum & Petrochemical (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027

Table 20: Petroleum & Petrochemical (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2012 to 2019

Table 21: Petroleum & Petrochemical (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 22: Chemical (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 23: Chemical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 24: Chemical (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Water Treatment (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Water Treatment (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Water Treatment (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Food Processing (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Food Processing (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Food Processing (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Adsorbents Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Adsorbents Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 35: Adsorbents Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 36: United States Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: United States Adsorbents Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 38: Adsorbents Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 39: Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Adsorbents Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Canadian Adsorbents Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 42: Adsorbents Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 43: Canadian Adsorbents Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Adsorbents Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 45: Canadian Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Adsorbents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 47: Adsorbents Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 48: Japanese Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adsorbents in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Japanese Adsorbents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 51: Adsorbents Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Adsorbents Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 54: Chinese Adsorbents Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Adsorbents in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Adsorbents Market Review in China in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Chinese Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Adsorbents Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Adsorbents Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 59: Adsorbents Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 60: European Adsorbents Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 61: European Adsorbents Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 62: Adsorbents Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 63: European Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 64: European Adsorbents Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 65: Adsorbents Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: European Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 67: Adsorbents Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: French Adsorbents Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 69: French Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: Adsorbents Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 71: French Adsorbents Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 72: French Adsorbents Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 73: Adsorbents Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 74: German Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: German Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Adsorbents Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 77: German Adsorbents Market in Retrospect in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 79: Italian Adsorbents Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: Italian Adsorbents Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 82: Italian Demand for Adsorbents in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 83: Adsorbents Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Italian Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Adsorbents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 86: Adsorbents Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 87: United Kingdom Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adsorbents in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: United Kingdom Adsorbents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 90: Adsorbents Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Adsorbents Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 92: Spanish Adsorbents Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 93: Adsorbents Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 94: Spanish Adsorbents Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: Adsorbents Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019

Table 96: Spanish Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Adsorbents Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Adsorbents Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 99: Russian Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 100: Russian Adsorbents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Adsorbents Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 102: Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Adsorbents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 104: Adsorbents Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 105: Rest of Europe Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Rest of Europe Adsorbents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 107: Adsorbents Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 108: Rest of Europe Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 110: Adsorbents Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Adsorbents Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 115: Adsorbents Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Adsorbents Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 119: Australian Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Australian Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Adsorbents Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 122: Australian Adsorbents Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 123: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 124: Indian Adsorbents Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 125: Indian Adsorbents Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 126: Adsorbents Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 127: Indian Adsorbents Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 128: Adsorbents Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 129: Indian Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Adsorbents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 131: South Korean Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 132: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 133: Adsorbents Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 134: South Korean Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 135: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Adsorbents: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 137: Adsorbents Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Adsorbents in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Adsorbents Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 141: Adsorbents Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Adsorbents Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 143: Adsorbents Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 144: Latin American Adsorbents Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 145: Latin American Adsorbents Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 146: Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 147: Latin American Adsorbents Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Adsorbents in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 149: Adsorbents Market Review in Latin America in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Adsorbents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 152: Adsorbents Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 153: Argentinean Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 154: Argentinean Adsorbents Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 155: Adsorbents Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 156: Argentinean Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 157: Adsorbents Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 158: Brazilian Adsorbents Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 159: Brazilian Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Adsorbents Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 161: Brazilian Adsorbents Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 162: Brazilian Adsorbents Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 163: Adsorbents Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 164: Mexican Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Mexican Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Adsorbents Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2020-2027

Table 167: Mexican Adsorbents Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 168: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Adsorbents Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 170: Adsorbents Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Adsorbents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Adsorbents Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 173: Adsorbents Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 174: Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Adsorbents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 176: Adsorbents Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 177: The Middle East Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 178: The Middle East Adsorbents Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: The Middle East Adsorbents Historic Market by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 180: Adsorbents Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027

Table 181: The Middle East Adsorbents Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 182: Adsorbents Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Adsorbents: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 185: Adsorbents Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 186: Iranian Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Adsorbents in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Iranian Adsorbents Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 189: Adsorbents Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Adsorbents Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 191: Adsorbents Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Israeli Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Israeli Adsorbents Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 194: Adsorbents Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 195: Israeli Adsorbents Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Adsorbents Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 197: Adsorbents Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Adsorbents Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Adsorbents in US$ Million
by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 200: Adsorbents Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Adsorbents Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Adsorbents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 205: Adsorbents Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Adsorbents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 207: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Adsorbents Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Adsorbents Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Adsorbents Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Adsorbents Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Adsorbents Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 213: Adsorbents Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 214: African Adsorbents Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 215: Adsorbents Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 216: African Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: African Adsorbents Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 218: Adsorbents Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 219: Adsorbents Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
