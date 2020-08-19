New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acerola Extract Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898923/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Food Supplements, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Beverages segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR



The Acerola Extract market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.



Confectionery Segment to Record 6.7% CAGR



In the global Confectionery segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$737.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 5th edition of our report. The 293-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amway Corporation

Blue Macaw Flora

Diana Food SAS

Duas Rodas Institucional

Herbal Bio Solutions

Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp. (NP Nutra)

Naturex S.A

Nichirei Biosciences Inc.

NutriBotanica

Optimally Organic Inc.

The Green Labs LLC.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898923/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Acerola Extract Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Acerola Extract Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Acerola Extract Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Acerola Extract Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Food Supplements (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Food Supplements (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Food Supplements (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Beverages (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Beverages (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Beverages (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Confectionery (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Confectionery (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Confectionery (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Bakery (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Bakery (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Bakery (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Snacks (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Snacks (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Snacks (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Meat (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Meat (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Meat (Application) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Powder Acerola Extract Market (Product Form) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Powder Acerola Extract Market (Product Form) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Powder Acerola Extract Market (Product Form) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Liquid Acerola Extract (Product Form) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Liquid Acerola Extract (Product Form) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Liquid Acerola Extract (Product Form) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Acerola Extract Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Acerola Extract Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Acerola Extract Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: United States Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Acerola Extract Market in the United States by

Product Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canadian Acerola Extract Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Acerola Extract Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: Canadian Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Canadian Acerola Extract Historic Market Review by

Product Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 42: Acerola Extract Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acerola

Extract in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Acerola Extract Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Acerola Extract Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Japanese Market for Acerola Extract: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Acerola Extract Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: Japanese Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Acerola Extract in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Acerola Extract Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Chinese Acerola Extract Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Acerola Extract Market by Product Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Acerola Extract Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Acerola Extract Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 56: Acerola Extract Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 57: European Acerola Extract Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Acerola Extract Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 59: Acerola Extract Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 62: Acerola Extract Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 64: Acerola Extract Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Acerola Extract Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: Acerola Extract Market in France by Product Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Acerola Extract Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 70: Acerola Extract Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Acerola Extract Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Acerola Extract Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 75: German Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italian Demand for Acerola Extract in US$ Million by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Acerola Extract Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Italian Acerola Extract Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Acerola Extract Market by Product Form:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Acerola Extract in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Acerola Extract Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Acerola Extract Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Acerola Extract: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Acerola Extract Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 87: United Kingdom Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Acerola Extract Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Acerola Extract Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: Spanish Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Spanish Acerola Extract Historic Market Review by

Product Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 93: Acerola Extract Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Acerola Extract Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Acerola Extract Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Russian Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Acerola Extract Market in Russia by Product Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 99: Russian Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Acerola Extract Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 101: Acerola Extract Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 104: Acerola Extract Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Acerola Extract Market Share

Breakdown by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 107: Acerola Extract Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Acerola Extract Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 112: Acerola Extract Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Form: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Acerola Extract Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Acerola Extract Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Acerola Extract Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 120: Australian Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 121: Indian Acerola Extract Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Acerola Extract Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Indian Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Indian Acerola Extract Historic Market Review by

Product Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 126: Acerola Extract Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Acerola Extract Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Acerola Extract Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Acerola Extract Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Acerola Extract Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 132: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Acerola Extract in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Acerola Extract Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Acerola Extract:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Acerola Extract Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Acerola Extract Market Share

Analysis by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 139: Latin American Acerola Extract Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 140: Acerola Extract Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Acerola Extract Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Acerola Extract in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Acerola Extract Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Acerola Extract Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Latin American Acerola Extract Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 146: Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Acerola Extract Market by Product

Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Acerola Extract Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 149: Acerola Extract Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Argentinean Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 152: Acerola Extract Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown

by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 154: Acerola Extract Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Acerola Extract Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Acerola Extract Market in Brazil by Product Form:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Acerola Extract Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 160: Acerola Extract Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Acerola Extract Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Acerola Extract Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 165: Mexican Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Acerola Extract Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Acerola Extract Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Rest of Latin America Acerola Extract Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020

to 2027



Table 170: Acerola Extract Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Latin America Acerola Extract Market Share

Breakdown by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 173: Acerola Extract Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: The Middle East Acerola Extract Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Acerola Extract Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Acerola Extract Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Acerola Extract Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: The Middle East Acerola Extract Historic Market by

Product Form in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: Acerola Extract Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Form for

2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Acerola

Extract in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Acerola Extract Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 183: Acerola Extract Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Iranian Market for Acerola Extract: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Form for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 185: Acerola Extract Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2012-2019



Table 186: Iranian Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 187: Israeli Acerola Extract Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 188: Acerola Extract Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Acerola Extract Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Israeli Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020-2027



Table 191: Acerola Extract Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Acerola Extract in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Acerola Extract Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Saudi Arabian Acerola Extract Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Form for the Period

2020-2027



Table 197: Acerola Extract Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Acerola Extract Market by Product

Form: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 199: Acerola Extract Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Acerola Extract Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Acerola Extract Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Acerola Extract Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 204: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 205: Acerola Extract Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Acerola Extract Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Acerola Extract Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Acerola Extract Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Form for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Acerola Extract Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Form: 2012-2019



Table 210: Rest of Middle East Acerola Extract Market Share

Breakdown by Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 211: African Acerola Extract Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Acerola Extract Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: African Acerola Extract Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Form: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Acerola Extract Market in Africa by Product Form:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 216: African Acerola Extract Market Share Breakdown by

Product Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898923/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001