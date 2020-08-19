New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coffee Shops Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=GNW
Since coffee consumption transcends geographic and cultural boundaries, it widely considered as a social lubricant helping people bond, communicate, build relationships and enjoy. Given the pleasurable experience of coffee consumption, coffee shops have become social places for people to handout, talk, write, read, and study. It provides a cozy intimate living room atmosphere for causal customers reading a book; a connected environment with free-Wi-Fi for busy customers on a laptop; a cheerful environment for socializing friends; offers a romantic environment for dating couples.
Coffee shops have therefore become icons of urban neighborhoods. They create vibrant streetscapes and produce huge pedestrian activity. They have high customer footfall and are highly profitable. They play an important role in community development by encouraging increased social activity.
Urbanization of leisure resulting from lifestyles centered around work and offices has created a need for leisure environment as an alternative to leisure in the streets. Sophisticated, clean, classy, easily accessible and respectable leisure environments began to grow in demand offering the perfect conditions for the rise of coffee shops. Over the decades, rapid urbanization, creation and development of new urban centers have helped boost the coffeehouse culture. Mushrooming of boutique coffee shops have become a trademark of virtually every city neighborhood. The increase in travel and tourism is also fueling the rise of coffeehouses. Coffee shops today enjoy high profitability not only due to the robust coffee culture but also due to the effervescent innovation in coffee types offered. Cafe Latte, Caffe Americano, Cappuccino, Espresso, Flat White, Long Black, Macchiato, Mochaccino, Irish Coffee, Vienna, Affogato are among the numerous other flavors and varieties of coffee offered in coffee shops across the world. Coffee is the only beverage that emulates different traditions and cultures of countries worldwide, from Cafe Cubano in Cuba, Yuanyang from Hong Kong, Vietnamese "Ca Phe Sua Da", Greek Frappe, Turkish coffee to Italian macchiato. The growing success of coffee shops is increasingly attracting the attention of restaurants so much so that creating a coffee shop vibes has become a favorite strategy for restaurant owners to get a steady stream of sales and customers.
The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 69.8% supported by the well-established coffee culture in these regions. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a 7.8% CAGR over the analysis period led by economic reforms, global connectivity and the resulting globalization of lifestyles of the Chinese and naturally increase in coffee consumption in a country steeped in the tea culture. Lifestyles of the Chinese are no longer locally determined rather they are globally influenced which bodes well for the coffee shop culture. Top-tier cities in China are already witnessing a rapid rise in coffee shops with over 7500 shops in Shanghai; 6000 shops in Beijing; and over 4000 in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. For a beverage which was so rare that it was only served in luxury hotels, coffee is now becoming mainstream in China supported by not just the appeal of the drink but mostly importantly for the coffee shop experience that goes beyond just the coffee.
