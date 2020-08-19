New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber Optics Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04961848/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fiber optics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in global Internet traffic, M&A strategies followed by market players and growing number of FTTH subscribers.

The fiber optics market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The fiber optics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Telecom

• Datacom

• Others



By Geographic Landscapess

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the development of next-generation telecommunication standards as one of the prime reasons driving the fiber optics market growth during the next few years. Also, the proliferation of data centers and an increase in the adoption of cloud-based storage services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fiber optics market covers the following areas:

• Fiber optics market sizing

• Fiber optics market forecast

• Fiber optics market industry analysis





