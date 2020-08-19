New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.9% CAGR and reach US$584.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.2% CAGR



The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$261.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.6% and 32.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.6% CAGR.



Automotive Segment to Record 32.4% CAGR



In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$123.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Evolving Capabilities Present Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) as a

Promising Memory Technology of the Future

Performance Enhancements Expected through 2021 - A Comparison

of NVM, SRAM, MDRAM and DRAM Technologies

Potential MRAM Performance Attributes in IoT, Mobile Computing

and Enterprise Segments

Global MRAM Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type

for STT-RAM and Toggle MRAM for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2021

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market in Asia-Pacific: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025

Competition

A Review of Major Players in the MRAM Market

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Competitor Market Shares

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other

Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing

Power, Performance, Area, Cost and Availability of SRAM,

eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the

Embedded Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market

Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by

RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting

Opportunities for MRAM Market

Worldwide Hyperscale Data Center Market - Number of Data

Centers for the Years 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide - Annual IP Traffic in

Zettabytes Per Year for the Period 2017-2021

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive

Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT

Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Mission Critical End-Points of MRAM

MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global IoT Market: Annual

Revenues in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for

MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Samsung Commences Shipments of Resistive eMRAM for IoT Chips

Intel and Samsung Focus on Embedded MRAM Technologies for IoT

Devices

MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State

Storage

Innovations & Advancements

Everspin Commences Shipment of World?s Foremost Pre-Production

28 nm 1 Gb STT-MRAM Products

Spin Memory and Applied Materials Develop Embedded MRAM Solution

Intel?s STT-MRAM Technology On the Path to Mass Production

Gyrfalcon Technology Incorporates MRAM in ASIC for AI

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Defining Computer Memory

Types and Comparison of Memory Types

Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)

Need for MRAM

MRAM VS Other Memory Types

Types of MRAM

Toggle MRAM

Spin-Torque Switched MRAM (STT-RAM)



