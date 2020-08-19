New York, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer Electronics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.9% CAGR and reach US$584.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Robotics segment is readjusted to a revised 35.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.2% CAGR
The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$261.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 36.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 35.6% and 32.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.6% CAGR.
Automotive Segment to Record 32.4% CAGR
In the global Automotive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$123.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$200.4 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 122-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Evolving Capabilities Present Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) as a
Promising Memory Technology of the Future
Performance Enhancements Expected through 2021 - A Comparison
of NVM, SRAM, MDRAM and DRAM Technologies
Potential MRAM Performance Attributes in IoT, Mobile Computing
and Enterprise Segments
Global MRAM Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type
for STT-RAM and Toggle MRAM for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2021
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market in Asia-Pacific: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025
Competition
A Review of Major Players in the MRAM Market
Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Global Competitor Market Shares
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications
MRAM Moves into Embedded Space
Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other
Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing
Power, Performance, Area, Cost and Availability of SRAM,
eMRAM, eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET
Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market
STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash
STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the
Embedded Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market
Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by
RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM
Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM
Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM
Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market
Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting
Opportunities for MRAM Market
Worldwide Hyperscale Data Center Market - Number of Data
Centers for the Years 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide - Annual IP Traffic in
Zettabytes Per Year for the Period 2017-2021
Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive
Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers
Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT
Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Mission Critical End-Points of MRAM
MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global IoT Market: Annual
Revenues in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for
MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in
US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Samsung Commences Shipments of Resistive eMRAM for IoT Chips
Intel and Samsung Focus on Embedded MRAM Technologies for IoT
Devices
MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State
Storage
Innovations & Advancements
Everspin Commences Shipment of World?s Foremost Pre-Production
28 nm 1 Gb STT-MRAM Products
Spin Memory and Applied Materials Develop Embedded MRAM Solution
Intel?s STT-MRAM Technology On the Path to Mass Production
Gyrfalcon Technology Incorporates MRAM in ASIC for AI
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Defining Computer Memory
Types and Comparison of Memory Types
Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM)
Need for MRAM
MRAM VS Other Memory Types
Types of MRAM
Toggle MRAM
Spin-Torque Switched MRAM (STT-RAM)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 48
